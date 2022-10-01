Home Furniture, Plumbing & Heating to shift gears

Home Furniture, Plumbing & Heating has been selling furniture in Kankakee since 1957. The retail and service institution at 1292 W. Station St. in Kankakee will continue to sell furniture but not quite at the level it does now.

Home Furniture, Plumbing & Heating co-owner Mike Ader said it’s going to reduce the amount of furniture in the store from two floors to one floor. That transition will gradually take place.

“We’re just not going to have as much furniture,” Ader said. “My partner is retiring, and he was a big part of it. That’s where we’re at. It kind of depends on how it goes. We may get rid of it, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

Ader’s business partner, Jeff Ahlden, is retiring at the end of the year, and Ahlden has run the furniture side of the business for the past 20 years. He has worked at Home Furniture for 35 years.

“This is what I’ve done my whole life,” he said. “This is what I do. This is very difficult for me to say the least. The community has been fantastic. The relationships I’ve built here over the years have been just great. I’ll really miss it.”

Home Appliance first opened in 1945 in the 300 block of South East Avenue in Kankakee by Gerald “Jerry” Buckman and Edwin Kershaw. The business moved to its current location on West Station Street in 1947. The rest is history as the old adage goes.

“I don’t want people to think we’re closing,” Ader said. “We’re probably going to do about one-third [of the furniture] of what we do now. Who knows? We’ll see how it goes. Plumbing and heating is doing great, and that’s our main focus.”

Home Furniture, Plumbing & Heating has a solid crew of technicians, servicing not only heating and air conditioning units but all types of appliances from dish washers to washing machines as well as offering plumbing services. It also has electricians on staff to handle electrical work.

Home Furniture just started a retirement sale with a total furniture and mattress liquidation with a variety of discounts being offered.

Gary Buckman, Jerry’s son, became manager of furniture division in 1976 before he and John Ader became co-owners in 1980.

In 2008 the business was sold to Mike Ader, John’s son, Bill Batkiewicz and Ahlden. Batkiewicz left approximately two years ago, Mike Ader said.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Company history</strong>

<p dir="ltr"> 1945 — Founded by Gerald "Jerry" Buckman and Edwin Kershaw as Home Appliance

<p dir="ltr"> 1947 — Moved to 1292 W. Station St. location

<p dir="ltr"> 1957 — Began selling furniture

<p dir="ltr"> 1976 — Gary Buckman, Jerry's son, becomes manager of furniture division

<p dir="ltr"> 1980 — Gary Buckman and John Ader become co-owners

<p dir="ltr"> 1990 — Furniture department remodeled

<p dir="ltr"> 2008 — Business sold to Mike Ader, John's son, Bill Batkiewicz and Jeff Ahlden

<p dir="ltr"> 2014 — Name changed to Home Furniture, Plumbing & Heating

<span> </span>