Briefcase: Oct. 1, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds to accounting team</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the addition of <strong>Melissa Brock</strong> and <strong>Patty Schwark</strong> to its accounting team.

Brock joins Gordon as the accounts receivable specialist and brings more than 14 years of experience in the electrical and utility industry

Schwark joins Gordon as an accounts payable specialist. She previously worked as a director of materials management at a health care facility where she handled the accounts payable for 13 years. Schwark has worked in customer service for the past two years before joining Gordon.

“Melissa and Patty are great additions to our accounting department,” said Kathy Rudin, controller at Gordon, “Their years of accounting experience and related knowledge are advantages for Gordon Electric Supply.”

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.