Main Street: Sept. 28, 2022

As a proponent of leadership excellence, it has been said that diamond-level leaders, Olympic champions and military heroes are not extraordinary; rather, they do the ordinary extraordinarily well. Therefore, leadership excellence is ensconced with the ability of diamond-level professionals toward what is better and more successful.

Leadership excellence rides in tandem with being committed to the development and continuous improvement. The road to success is paved with obstacles and detours, and these diamond-level professionals forge their unique path to victory by never taking shortcuts and doing the requisite difficult work for the desired outcomes and achievements.

The centerpiece for leadership excellence resonates with this passage from the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who unequivocally said, “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride …and never quit, you will be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.”

As the old saying goes, losers make excuses, and winners make an effort.

It is important to note, and is especially true, as advocated by Onyi Anyado, “Do you know great minds enjoy excellence, average minds love mediocrity, and small minds adore comfort zones?” Equally compelling, Anaydo further asserted, “What the average call excellent, the excellent call average.”

From this perspective, an interesting article was written by Dave Mckeown titled, “The 5 Disciplines of Leadership Excellence: Developing these areas will help build consistent, repeatable excellence.” I will highlight these salient points and add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Reclaiming your attention:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand two critical components of leadership: paying attention to details and listening to understand are essential mechanisms for leadership excellence. The organization and environment demand constant attention, and we are bombarded with time-killers and time-fillers that may seem crucial but derail the true objective of leading others. Effective communicators understand that brevity is the soul of wit, and successfully honing your ability to navigate what is critical versus “noise,” that diverts your attention from what is essential propels the leader to the next tier of organizational excellence.)

<strong>2. Facilitating team flow:</strong> (Organizational chaos ensues when you feel you are at a never-ending stream of high-velocity fastballs being pitched at you and you do not have a bat. You survive the volley of fastballs by staying out of the fray, only to return the next day and repeat this over and over again. Essential to survival is to delegate and support your team to help deal with this virtual onslaught of fastballs.

The existence of your organization is to equip your team and figurately give each of them a bat to bat away the endless stream of fastballs and become more productive and efficient. You cannot lead alone, diamond-level leaders endow their team to become competent, resourceful, and proficient to achieve organizational goals and objectives.)

<strong>3. Supporting high performance:</strong> (The personification of an essential leader knows they do not possess all the answers or make all the tough calls, rather it is to embrace a culture of high-performing teams who prepare their team to take ownership of their own challenges and support them when they decide. Next time a direct report parades their challenges and cast their monkey on your back, bat the monkey back and ask them, what do you think and what solutions can you provide to deal with this dilemma?”)

<strong>4. Having symbiotic conversations:</strong> (Non-diamond-level leaders often struggle with challenging conversations. These ineffectual leaders go into flight or fight mode and often deride their direct reports, and the ensuing discussions are stilted and unsuccessful. On the other hand, effectual leaders engage in symbiotic conversations that enhance and elevate the conversation and allow both parties to learn and grow from the supervening exchange. The symbiotic results are never based on the ideology of “I win, and you lose outcome,” but rather a “win-win” scenario)

<strong>5. Build shared accountability:</strong> (Celebrated leaders are experts at producing shared accountability, yielding organizational success and achieving common goals and objectives. Ego-centric leaders who bask in the limelight of individual success constitute a significant impediment to achieving the organization’s long-term success. Diamond-level leadership is centered on the team’s success rather than the individual’s narcissistic tendencies for adulation.)

Aspirational ideologies and novel approaches to leadership excellence are boundless. I want to share these inspirational quotes to assist the leadership practitioner in moving to the next tier of leadership excellence.

<ul><li>A superior leader is a person who can bring ordinary people together to achieve extraordinary results. (Unknown)</li><li>Only three things happen naturally in organizations: friction, confusion, and underperformance. Everything else requires leadership. (Peter Drucker)</li><li>Successful people ask better questions, and as a result, they get better answers. (Anthony Robbins)</li><li>The impossible is just the possibility that has not happened yet. (Unknown)</li><li>Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it. (Syrus)</li><li>Being able to quit things that do not work is integral to being a winner. (Unknown)</li><li>The basic difference between an ordinary man and a warrior is that a warrior takes everything as a challenge, while the ordinary man takes everything as a blessing or a curse. (Don Juan — Mexican Shaman)</li><li>Once you say you are ready to settle for second, that is what happens to you in life. (John F. Kennedy)</li><li>Action may not always bring success, but there is no success without action. (Benjamin Disraeli)</li><li>Nothing is impossible. But some things may take a little longer. (Unknown)</li></ul>

In the final analysis, leadership excellence is predicated on the items mentioned earlier, and as further illustrated by Dave Mckeown. Leadership is more of an art than a science and requires the application to move your team to the next tier of excellence.

If leadership were easy, everyone would be a leader; however, utilizing the information presented in this article eases the transition from the turbulent and chaotic waters to one of tranquil sailing.