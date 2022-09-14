Briefcase: Sept. 14, 2022

<strong>CN adds to its board of directors</strong>

Canadian National Railways recently announced that <strong>Michel Letellier</strong> has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CN. Letellier will join the Board on Oct. 1.

Letellier, 58, is the president and CEO of Montreal-headquartered Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., a Canadian independent renewable power producers with operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. He has been involved in the renewable energy industry with Innergex since 1997 and as president and CEO since 2007.

Previously, Letellier was responsible for the development and operation of hydroelectric projects for Boralex Inc. He has experience as a director, having served on public and private boards since 2012. Innergex earned a place on Corporate Knights’ 2021 Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking.

“Michel is an accomplished Montreal based business leader whose extensive business and strategic experience, sustainability leadership and record of entrepreneurship, combined with financial acumen and a track record of business accomplishments, make him an exceptional addition to CN’s Board,” said Shauneen Bruder, chair of CN’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to his contributions to the Board’s deliberations as CN continues to play its essential role in the North American economy and to deliver strong and sustainable value.”

Letellier holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Quebec in Montreal and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Sherbrooke.

CN operates a rail line through Kankakee, Will and Iroquois counties.