Briefcase: Sept. 10, 2022

<strong>Riverside adds physician assistant</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced <strong>Sherri Morrison</strong>, a physician assistant, is now part of its team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgical specialists.

Morrison completed her associate degree of applied science in nursing at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, and then she attained her bachelor of applied science in physician assistant at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

A member of the Society of Vascular Surgery and the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Morrison is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Morrison is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Specialists at 500 N. Wall St., Suite C100, in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-4400.

For more information, go to Riversidehealthcare.org