BBB, ComEd warn about mobile app scams

Daily Journal Staff Report

CHICAGO — When temperatures rise or fall to extremes, and electricity use increases, ComEd and the Better Business Bureau have observed scammers taking advantage of these conditions to bilk customers out of their hard-earned money.

Complaints coming into the BBB Scamtracker reflect reports spanning all ages with the largest demographic being 18 to 54, and many of these scam attempts are being made door to door.

In July after a stretch of extreme heat during the first five weeks of summer, ComEd received about 280 reports of scams from customers, which is significantly higher than the 80 reports received in July 2021. The last time ComEd experienced a significant increase in reported scam incidents was February 2022, when about 290 customers called ComEd after a bout of freezing temperatures across the Midwest in January.

“At ComEd, the safety and security of our customers is among our most-important goals. That is why we constantly monitor trends and share what we learn to help individuals identify unscrupulous activity,” said Melissa Washington, ComEd’s chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations. “ComEd will never call a customer and demand immediate payment — particularly with a cash card or mobile payment app.”

Steve J. Bernas, president, and CEO of BBB said, “Our research shows scammers are more successful if they can scare victims or create a sense of urgency. Unfortunately, energy impostor scams have both of these traits. The BBB hears from consumers and business owners who felt they need to act fast, or their power would be cut. Scammers will demand payment fast, and usually, tell their victims to send money in an unconventional form of payment.”

Based on reported incidents, scammers contact ComEd customers by phone, although some contacts can be made by text or email, demanding payment to a particular account under the threat of immediate service disconnection. The imposter will instruct the customer to use a mobile payment app, such as Cash App, QuickPay, Venmo or Zelle, which often have higher transaction limits than pre-paid cash cards.

Tips to help identify scams, utility workers will never call or come to a customer’s home or business to:

• Ask for direct payment with a prepaid cash card, cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, or third-party payment app like Cash App, QuickPay, Venmo or Zelle.

• Demand immediate payment.

• Ask for a ComEd account number or other personal information, such as a Social Security number, driver’s license number or bank information.

To identify an actual ComEd employee or communication, remember:

• All ComEd field employees wear a uniform with the ComEd logo and visibly display a company ID badge with the logo and employee’s name.

• Check the name on email or websites and make sure they match the name and address of the company you do business with. Look for misspellings or slight alterations.

• Make a call to verify the suspected email or website is from a trusted source. Use a phone number from your personal business records or the company’s official website and not the number provided in the email.