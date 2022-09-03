Gas prices continue to decline

If you’re traveling by auto this holiday weekend, there will be a little bit of relief at the pump as gas prices have declined for the 11th straight week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is expected to be $3.79, which is the lowest price since March 3 and 20% lower than it was on July 4. Labor Day weekend prices will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though they will remain over 60 cents per gallon more than last year.

It’s a nice respite for those who like to travel by car on the holiday weekend, hitting the beach or visiting family and friends. At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend.

After months of the national average topping $5 per gallon, projections tell a different story. Gasoline demand on the July 4 weekend this year was notably lower than 2021, according to GasBuddy. The decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down this holiday weekend.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

GasBuddy recommends shopping around for the best deal, as prices at the pump can vary widely within an area or state. On Thursday, gas prices in Kankakee ranged from $3.69 to $3.89 per gallon, while in Bourbonnais prices were from $3.61 to $3.69 per gallon.

In addition, in Bradley gas prices ranged from $3.63 to $3.69 per gallon, while in Manteno prices were at $3.92 to $3.94 per gallon. Gas was $3.79 per gallon in Watseka on Thursday.

Prices in Illinois remain above the national average, as the average price for a gallon of gas was at $4.14 on Monday, which was 51.5 cents lower than a month ago, but 87.5 cents higher than a year ago. Those prices were expected to decline as the weekend approached.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest [Whiting, Ind.],” De Haan said on Monday. “While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region.”