Briefcase: Sept. 3, 2022

<strong>Riverside Healthcare welcomes vascular, endovascular surgeon</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that <strong>Dr. Syed Hussain</strong> has been added to its team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgical specialists.

Vascular surgical specialists treat diseases of the veins and arteries, including aneurysms, deep vein thrombosis, spider veins, varicose veins, peripheral artery disease, and more.

Hussain completed his doctor of medicine at Loyola University Chicago. He then completed both his general surgery internship and residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. Following residency, Hussain completed his vascular and endovascular surgery fellowship at Southern Illinois University in Springfield. He is board certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

In addition to his education, Hussain serves on the editorial advisory board for Endovascular Today Journal, along with being a reviewer for both Vascular Journal and Journal of Vascular Surgery. He is also a member of the Society of Vascular Surgery and the Outpatient Endovascular Interventional Society.

Hussain is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Specialists at 500 North Wall St., Suite C100 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-4400.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.