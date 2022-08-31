Main Street: Aug. 31, 2022

By now it is evident that our country is plagued with ineffectual leaders and leadership ineptitude. My last few articles focused on the identification of ineffectual leadership and its requisite unraveling to promote efficacious diamond-level leaders moving their organization and teams to the next tier of excellence.

Facile leadership strategies plague non-diamond-level leaders, and, as such, a stimulating article presented on bluessteps.com conveys the obverse side of the coin in assisting leaders to capture the essence of “What Makes a Great Leader? 12 Key Elements of Leadership Success.” I will highlight the salient points of this article and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

On a broader scale, and as I previously discussed, Emotional Intelligence is predicated on four factors: self-awareness, social-awareness, self-management, and relationship management. However, a rippling effect ensues when non-diamond-level leaders do not promote or practice EI and further propelling the organization into chaos with self-serving and narcissistic attitudes. It is fair to ask; if attitudes are contagious, what happens when ineffectual and narcissistic leaders disseminate their brand of injustice rather than successful leadership strategies?

Given the onerous implications of non-diamond-level leader’s disastrous leadership policies, there is an intriguing and simple solution for leaders to follow, as identified and discussed on the website of bluessteps.com.

<strong>1. It is never about you:</strong> (Exceptional leaders engage and engender selfless acts to promote the unity of purpose, making their teams excel, and a vision for success based on achievable and attainable goals. Leadership is the art of enshrining your team’s accomplishments and giving them the spotlight. Everyone wins.)

<strong>2. Leadership and team building:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand the concept of recognition of others over themselves and fostering a collegial culture of trust, communication, and the essential hallmark of EI — “We” over the narcissistic “I.”)

<strong>3. Leading change:</strong> (Extraordinary leaders ensconce a culture of change by rewarding their teams for the right behaviors. The culture of any organization is the worst behavior a leader will tolerate, and as such, do not reward bad behavior. Conversely, leaders value what they reward. Organizational change is never easy, and great leaders ignite their team’s passion with the organization’s vision, mission, and purpose.)

<strong>4. Unleashing the power of people:</strong> (Remarkable leaders embark on building the right team and giving them the autonomy to complete the task or organizational objectives. The staggering number of accomplishments is grounded on the leader’s ability to relinquish their power to their teams and let them make mistakes. Diamond-level status is attained by using these mistakes as crucible learning experiences for your team to recognize their mistakes and learn from them.)

<strong>5. Develop leaders and creating opportunities:</strong> (Distinctive leaders are cognizant of creating leadership opportunities for their direct reports. Furthermore, allowing your team members the prospect to shine by directing them to a new project, ongoing program, or simply a new idea to implement will provide substantial dividends for the organization and the prospect for the fortuitous basis of advancement for your direct reports.)

<strong>6. Competitors should be external:</strong> (Relationship-centered leaders never allow their teams to compete with each other. Allowing an atmosphere of internal competition between team members often has unintended and opposite effects as it dilutes the team focus and creates individual agendas at the organization’s expense.)

<strong>7. Implement a three-pronged approach of people, processes and service:</strong> (The brilliant leader Jack Welch once quipped, “People first, strategy second.” Any organization’s’ foundational success is putting your people first and following up with processes and customer service. If you do not take care of your people, how do you expect them to handle your customers?)

<strong>8. Develop a vision and set of values:</strong> (Foundational leaders involve their entire team in the development process to get adequate buy-in. Diamond-level organizations have a vision, purpose, and direction of where they are going. Regularly communicating core values and the organization’s vision and mission becomes the driving force for change and accomplishment of the organization’s success.)

<strong>9. Communication:</strong> (Incomparable leaders do not just talk about communication; they solidify it and make it a reality by practicing it. Establishing clear and concise open channels for communication allows the team to know what is happening and, more importantly, the why? If you want people to follow you, then you need to clearly communicate the why and then the how.)

<strong>10. Involve the entire organization front to back:</strong> (Significant leaders entrust their teams and create the attitude that everyone is significant and vital to the organization’s success. These leaders value all contributions of their team and inspire everyone by valuing and respecting their contributions. Success often is directly behind because of the culture of respect and contributions of all team members.)

<strong>11. Celebrate success and have fun:</strong> (Outstanding leaders find a reason to get their teams together and celebrate programs, cost reductions, retirements, birthdays, work anniversaries, and organizational success. Creating a culture of fun and the ability to share joys solidifies your team and cements relationships that are not easily broken during times of stress and uncertainty.)

<strong>12. Be a great listener:</strong> (Admirable leaders listen to what others say and focus on what is being said. Active listening is a hallmark of great communicators, and these leaders can move their organization to the next tier of excellence by listening to and implementing the ideas of others. You cannot learn if you never listen!)

All told, leadership is something that leaders must practice daily. There are no shortcuts to success, and as elaborated by Jack Welch, “Before you are a leader, success is growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is about growing others.”

Additionally, Peter Drucker said, “Effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked; leadership is defined by results and not attributes.” Finally, Publilius Syrus advanced, “Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.”

In the final analysis, diamond-level leadership is based on EI -– relationship management, psychology -– understanding the needs of individuals, sociology –- understanding the needs of the team, and anthropology -– understanding the needs of the human societies and cultures of their development. Obviously, anyone can wear the moniker of “leader,” but the foundational and diamond-level leader propels their team and organization to the next tier of excellence.