Briefcase: Aug. 31, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds to its e-commerce staff</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply in Kankakee recently hired <strong>Matt Stone</strong> as an e-commerce sales representative.

Stone, a native of North Chicago, brings more than 15 years of experience working as a liaison between consumers and corporations in the wireless communications industry to his role as an e-commerce sales representative at Gordon. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Kankakee Community College and later studied mass communication and radio broadcasting at Olivet Nazarene University.

Stone’s responsibilities as an e-commerce representative include building relationships with online customers, processing orders and handling customer service calls.

“We’re excited to have Matt as a great addition to our team and look forward to his contribution to Gordon’s continued success,” said Rob Burgess, eCommerce sales supervisor.

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.