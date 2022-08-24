Briefcase: Aug. 24, 2022

<strong>Riverside adds to its heart, vascular providers</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Kankakee native, <strong>Dr. Nathan Frogge</strong>, to its team of heart and vascular providers.

Frogge was raised in Kankakee and attended Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

“I am excited to return to the Kankakee area in order to serve and give back to the community where I grew up,” Frogge said.

He is the son of Jim and Maggie Frogge, both of whom are active in the local community. Jim taught at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School for 42 years, and Maggie served Riverside Healthcare for more than 30 years in a variety of leadership roles, including senior vice president of corporate strategy.

Frogge received his doctor of medicine from Rush University in Chicago and then completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Chicago. Following his residency, Frogge completed his cardiology fellowship, interventional cardiology fellowship, and structural cardiology fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis

In addition to his education, Frogge has research experience and several published works. He is a member of professional organizations, including American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, American Society of Echocardiography and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions

Board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Frogge is also board-certified in echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography.

He is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group, Cardiovascular Specialists at 500 N. Wall St., suite C100, in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 844-404-4787.