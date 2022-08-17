Main Street: Aug. 17, 2022

Organizational chaos ensues when ineffectual leaders whose requisite leadership style is based on narcissistic tendencies and ego-centered policies are self-centered and only prescribe their success over their team’s and the organization they serve. The structural integrity of any organization is based on leadership that advances the team to the next tier of excellence.

However, a precipitous decline stems from a lack of social awareness of the organizational needs and the leader’s role in leadership failure. Grappling with the fact of leadership failure often centers on the leader’s inability to provide high-level communications, lack of experience to lead their team and conflict with other organizational leaders. Neglecting these essential leadership skills often undermines the leader’s authority to enhance and move their team forward, which results in chaos, mistrust, and a culture of despair and destruction.

A confluence of factors leads to the inevitable leadership failure in every organization. The effectiveness of any leader is based not on their failures but on their ability to transcend these failures and use them as crucible learning moments for their team. As Len Schlesinger opined, “Failure doesn’t mean the game is over; it means try again with experience.”

Advancing this notion to the next level, Valerie Forgeard wrote a compelling article, “What Causes Leadership Failure (and How to Avoid It).” I will highlight Forgeard’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Percolating these leadership failures centers on internal and external issues that revolve around the leader’s inability to communicate well and articulate the core values of the organization’s vision and mission. The second issue is when the organization is in flux or floundering, and the leader loses the confidence of the team. The ensuing inflexibility creates more havoc and leadership failures.

Harvesting these ideologies of leadership failures, Forgeard asserts the following five warning signs of weakness:

<strong>1. Lack of understanding of organizational goals:</strong> (Inept leaders do not realize nor articulate the organizational goals in digestible bites for their teams to get adequate buy-in. The irony is that most team members think they are accomplishing the organizational goals increasing leadership failure, while as in reality, the organization is floating in the abyss. However, diamond-level leaders not only understand the organizational goals, but they can also articulate where they are going and why.)

<strong>2. Taking problems personally and not taking responsibility:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders often resort to taking a personal insult when confronted with conflicting information or when their team members disagree with the leader’s position. Diamond-level leaders understand that not everything is to be taken personally, and more importantly, they can understand their team’s disparate views and take that into account to gather information and personally take responsibility for their actions.)

<strong>3. Failures in communication with employees:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand that communication is the hallmark for success for their team’s and organizational success. Failed leadership emanates from poor communication skills, lack of appropriate feedback, and passive and not active listening skills.)

<strong>4. Unable to listen well:</strong> (Incompetent leaders are more concerned with what they’re going to say rather than listening and responding with mindfulness. Diamond-level leaders listen to understand and then respond and give their full attention to increase the communication and have a successful dialogue.)

<strong>5. The inability to form a functional team:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders possess the inability to create a functioning team, which can lead to long-term problems in an organization, and short-term failures due to a lack of synergy. Diamond-level leaders recognize that communication, clear and straightforward directives, appropriate feedback, and instilling a can-do culture of inclusion go a long way in stabilizing and solidifying a functional team.)

Such challenges are compounded by the inevitable systems and consequences of leadership failures, as illustrated below and articulated by Forgeard.

• Employees don’t feel welcomed or respected.

• Employees don’t reach your expectation due to their lack of motivation.

• Low morale and employee engagement decrease.

• Unclear priorities and goals.

• Lack of transparency in decision making.

• Bad organization.

• Intimidation of team members.

• Errors accumulate in the group.

• Team members blame each other or complain to the human resources department.

• Lack of results and success.

Hamstrung by these leadership failures, there are workable solutions to bypass and instill a culture of excellence in leadership strategies. Diamond-level leaders inculcate a spirit of empathy, openness and creative thinking. More importantly, genuine leaders are authentic, create a culture of trust and accountability, promote clear goals and empower their teams to make difficult decisions to achieve the organizational objectives.

A litany of excuses is the result of failed leadership practices. Diamond-level leaders, on the other hand, understand that organizational success is not about them but concentrated on the team’s ability to achieve organizational excellence.

Quotable

Some observers equate organizational excellence and leadership success by following some of my favorite quotes:

“Do you know great minds enjoy excellence, average minds love mediocrity and small minds adore comfort zones?” <strong>— Onyi Anyado</strong>

“The call of distinction cannot be heard by the average, neither can the vision of distinction be seen by the eyes of the mediocre.” <strong>— Onyi Anyado</strong>

“Be not professional in what you do; rather be excellent. Excellence has life in it — it has colors in it — it has sweetness in it — whereas professionalism is a dead corpse exuding the disgusting smell of obedience. Excellence requires no obedience, yet in excellence, you act your best, without all the life-sucking efforts.” <strong>— wAbhijit Naskar, Time to Save Medicine</strong>

“Visualize yourself at your best. Be determined to earn the proud badge of excellence. One day you will earn its golden title by working hard and practicing.” <strong>— Mark F. LaMoure</strong>

“The worst to ever happen to a person who aims at the sky is to fall on the tallest mountain; the best that can happen to a person who aims at the ceiling of his room is to fall on the carpet of his floor.” <strong>— Israelmore Ayivor, Leaders’ Watchwords</strong>

In the final analysis, leadership failures are imminent. Ineffectual leaders pontificate about their failures and blame others, while diamond-level leaders take personal responsibility for their failures, embrace them, learn the lessons and teach others not to make the same mistakes. Olympians fail more than they succeed, and to quote Rocky Balboa, “It is not how hard you get knocked down, rather it is how hard you get back up and keep going!”

Remember, as illustrated by Inspirationalboost.com, “A champion is someone who gets up, even when he can’t.”