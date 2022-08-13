State of the art restoration

BRADLEY — Gail Wallace and her son, Byron, have worked years on perfecting their wood-stripping process at Restoration Works Inc. in Bradley.

All the research, trial and error and tweaking the art of stripping decades-old wood-frame doors and windows and crafting into a beautiful restoration on hundreds of historic buildings will soon begin paying additional rewards.

“Restoration works,” said Gail Wallace, president of Restoration Works. “That’s our name. It really works. ... It will last forever.”

Restoration Works was granted a patent for its Light Wave Stripper and its process on June 27 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va. Getting the patent for the process took a lot of work since the Wallaces honed the current process about eight years ago.

“It’s a method of paint removal that requires no chemicals,” Gail Wallace said. “It’s using advanced infrared technology. It’s just a wonderful green method, the ultimate green method for paint stripping.”

Restoration Works is the only company that has this process, and now it would likely to sell it to other industrial companies to do the same. The light wave process heats the wood to 250 degrees so the paint can be easily scrapped off.

“We have been using it internally in our own production for Restoration Works, and then we did go ahead and decide to patent it,” Wallace said. “It was a long, drawn out process.”

Wallace estimates she invested at least $25,000 just to get the patent for the Light Wave Stripper.

Before Restoration Works, which has been in business for 36 years, began the light wave process for stripping, it had to use chemicals to do what it does now. It added time to the restoration process, as there wore more steps in the chemical process.

Wallace said they had to find a better way. A way that wasn’t so toxic. She said she’s relied on the brains of Byron and his technical knowledge of the process.

“We have always been a green company,” she said. “The intention for restoring items, never mind they were important to restore. They were good, but they were also historical and we needed to keep them for our heritage.”

Wallace said the quality of the original forest wood that is in many of the windows and doors of historic buildings, like Orchestra Hall in Chicago, is unmatched to what’s produced new today.

The light wave stripping has reduced Restoration Works’ toxic waste by 95 percent.

“Now, we’re at a stage where we want to bring it to the whole world,” she said.

Wallace didn’t want to disclose the cost of the light wave stripping machine, and it’s solely an industrial tool.

“These things they can be attached with an articulating arm to the ceiling, to the walls,” she said. “They can be handheld. They can be mounted to a rolling cart for rolling around a room and hitting objects. It’s just how the end user needs to use the device. So they’ll be sold pretty much as a custom item for end user.”

<strong>Historic projects</strong>

In addition to Orchestra Hall, Restoration Works has completed jobs from coast to coast, including Yale University, the National Institute of Health and Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C., the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, and Union Hall at Purdue University. It has also done several jobs on Frank Lloyd Wright homes, including the Robie House in Chicago.

Its market is commercial, institutional and government buildings.

“We love the fact that we’re saving important material, and that it is also this whole green mentality,” Wallace said. “We have it, and we believe in it. But not just reusing good material. We also wanted to do all of these restoration steps in a green manner, as green as we could get each step and that is the the motivation.”

Locally, Restoration Works is currently completing a job for Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais and will do work on the building at 151 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. It does a lot of work in the Midwest.

Restoration Works is at 320 S. Forest Ave. in Bradley. It has been at that location since November of 2021 after being in the Ken Hayes Industrial Park for several years. It has 15 full-time employees.

“They love doing this,” said Wallace of her employees. “You want to find that kind of person who would love to do this kind of thing. So we’re open to hiring anybody who has a love of working with wood.”

Once the doors and windows are removed from the historic buildings, Restoration Works picks them up to begin the process. The years and years of paint are removed from the windows and doors, the frames are secured in place, epoxy is applied to fill in the gaps in the wood, millwork is done, it’s then sanded and glazed before the final finishings are applied. It then delivers the finished product back to the client.

“We had to be state of the art,” Wallace said of the light wave stripping process. “... Nobody else takes it to this level and does the beautiful work we do. We’re No. 1 for being green, that’s for sure.”