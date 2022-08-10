Main Street: Aug. 10, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is a 2022 update of a column originally published by Dr. Daake in August of 2016.</em>

There is an old adage: “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” The other side of that coin is that in the year 2022, it is often the most minor life details that are life-changing. Sometimes resulting in good fortune and in others cases disaster.

We must distinguish between things we should not care about, like those little irritations in life, versus essential things such as human relationships. This column will focus on the stark reality that none of us knows so much that we don’t need to continue to learn.

We are awash in new information and data every day. David Russell Schilling said in Industry Tap, knowledge is exploding exponentially. Says Schilling, “Buckminster Fuller created the ‘Knowledge Doubling Curve’; he noticed that until 1900 human knowledge doubled approximately every century. By the end of World War II, knowledge was doubling every 25 years.”

Today, things are not as simple since different fields of knowledge have different growth rates. For example, nanotechnology knowledge doubles every two years and clinical medical knowledge every 18 months. But on average human knowledge is doubling every 13 months.

In May 2021, Timothy Gower reported that there are 30,000 medical journals worldwide. A few, of course, dominate, such as the “The New England Journal of Medicine” (JAMA); nevertheless, physicians have a daunting task of keeping up with all the specialties and sub-specialties. That is true of any job or profession.

Obviously, no one can know everything, but that realization can be both humbling and empowering. Regarding the knowledge relevant to our daily lives, we can classify it into four categories.

First, we have knowledge that we know we know. We study, read and observe the world. Whether we are construction workers or accountants, we know certain things are essential to us carrying out our work. A house is still a house, but having recently purchased a new one, I was shocked to discover the dramatic changes in building materials. For instance, much more of the house is “engineered” to be stronger, use fewer materials and be dramatically more energy efficient.

Secondly, we have known unknown knowledge. We know that we don’t know something. Since the rate of knowledge is exploding, obviously, we simply cannot know everything. But in this category, we figure out what we don’t know and actively seek out sources to bolster our essential knowledge base. The hard part is sorting out what we need to know and what is less critical.

Some of the best sources of figuring out what we don’t know and need to know are trade journals, academic journals, professional seminars, workshops and ongoing conversations with our colleagues about the latest developments. But one must be careful to “consider the source.”

Even since the original column of 2016, there has been a dramatic increase in both bad and legitimate websites. YouTube videos have changed the playing field. Suppose you are a “DIYer” (do it yourselfer) whether it is cooking, gardening, household repairs, auto repairs or virtually anything. Whatever your interest or problem it is highly likely someone has already done a video.

I’m replacing a garage door opener in my old house, and even though I have a manual that was sent along, we all know what those manuals are like. But the company has also produced a companion video I can understand because they show me what to do. But with all the power of the Google world, there is still lots of junk, so be careful.

Third, we have knowns, but they are difficult to fully understand additional unknowns. These are situations we do not fully understand. It might be difficult to understand without substantial research and great expense or virtually impossible to fully grasp. Sometimes they involve relatively low probability events that are hard to estimate.

Many companies and organizations have specialists in risk management to get the best estimate of a negative situation and mitigate it. As individuals, we buy insurance on our lives, cars, house, etc. Ignoring these types of unknowns can be catastrophic, so wisdom is needed to protect ourselves.

On the other hand, the situation does not have to be negative necessarily. Starting a new business or launching a new product or service might be successful beyond our wildest dreams. Do you suppose Mark Zuckerberg could have imagined more than 2.9 billion monthly active Facebook users?

Finally, we come to the most troubling form of knowledge — Unknown unknowns or “Unks-Unks.” We don’t know something, and we don’t know that we don’t know it. These situations are so out of what we consider possible that we can’t prepare for them, at least when they first happen.

Before COVID struck, most Americans could not have imagined such a societal and medical upheaval. We assumed such a thing ended in the Dark Ages. As much as we have learned, unfortunately, we are still dealing with COVID “unks-unks.” So we must be wise and vigilant.

In our personal lives, we are not helpless against Unks-Unks. But it requires us to think about possible scenarios that we have not considered before. We cannot live our lives in fear and become worry warts. Instead, we must be optimistic, engaged and informed to the best of our abilities.

While each of us knows a lot and has a world of knowledge at our fingertips, no judicious person should ever become arrogant about how much we know. Recognizing and saying, “I don’t know, but I will try and find out,” is a wise and sensible approach to life.