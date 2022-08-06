Briefcase: Aug. 6, 2022

<strong>Chamberlain elected vice chair of Illinois Bankers Association</strong>

The Illinois Bankers Association recently announced that <strong>Thomas Chamberlain</strong> has been elected vice chair of IBA’s Board of Directors.

“Throughout his career, Tom has been a pillar of his community and a dedicated leader in the Illinois banking community,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are grateful for his time and contributions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our successful record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.”

Chamberlain is the senior executive vice president and has been the chief lending officer of Iroquois Federal since July of 2010. He has served with Iroquois Federal since July of 2004, when he joined the association as vice president and manager Danville Office, with responsibility for the management and commercial loan activities of that office.

Prior to his service with Iroquois Federal, Chamberlain worked with First Mid Bank & Trust for more than 18 years, managing branches and working in their lending and trust/farm management departments.

Chamberlain has an Master of Business Administration from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He is a 2011 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate and is a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program.

Chamberlain has held multiple leadership positions for IBA and served as a member or chairman of committees for Illinois Bankers Education Services, Inc., the American Bankers Association and Illinois and American Societies of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

He is actively involved in the Danville community, having held the top leadership position of several community organizations.

The Illinois Bankers Association is the voice of Illinois’ banking industry, dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the banking industry and the communities they serve.