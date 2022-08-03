Main Street: Aug. 3, 2022

Signaling a clear and present danger is the absence of exceptionalism. Our country is rife with political mediocrity, organizational ineptitude and a plethora of workers who exhibit a lackadaisical attitude toward excellence and are more concerned with their rights rather than the organizational obligations paving a path toward distinction. Scott Galloway articulated an interesting observation, “It’s never been a better time to be exceptional, or a worst time to be average.”

We are indeed at a crossroads between national obscurity and individual excellence.

Efforts are underway for a concerted ideological shift for progressive change. The national media is replete with these systemic philosophies for changing the Christian-Judeo ethics on which our country was founded on to a more progressive-socialistic one-world order. Exceptionalism in thought, word and attitude are more of an exception now than the norm. Affirmed in this notion of exceptionalism is a thought as presented by Frank Sonnenberg, who stated, “If change isn’t making things better, than it’s time for a change.”

Distilling the contemplation that organizations are a microcosm of society, and amid this virtual onslaught of political apathy, organizational mediocrity and the disappearance of worker exceptionalism, an interesting article was written by Rick Riddle titled; 7 Tips for Becoming an Exceptional Leader.” I will highlight Riddle’s 7 salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. They can make decisions:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders are equipped to make decisions and do not shy away from the obvious challenges. These leaders take obstacles head-on, and right or wrong, make informed decisions with the appropriate information, discussions with other relevant stakeholders, and forge ahead and decide. Remember, the inability to decide is also a decision.)

<strong>2. They know themselves:</strong> (The Oracle of Delphi pronounced: “Know theyself.” However, knowing oneself requires Emotional Intelligence to possessing “self-awareness.” Exceptional leaders do not equivocate and seek out advice, wisdom, and even leadership strategies from others with whom they respect. Interestingly, these leaders recognize their weaknesses to fortify their strengths. More importantly, these leaders use their weaknesses as crucible learning moments to impart lessons to their teams and build upon those weaknesses and turn them into strengths.)

<strong>3. They communicate well:</strong> (Extraordinary leaders know that communication is one of the essential hallmarks of leadership and is effective in reducing conflict within the organization. This dyadic phenomenon is based on listening and being able to explain the message. Regardless of the leader’s intellect, there is always something new to learn and explore within the leadership realm. Listening is one key factor of gathering new information and having the unique perspective to synthesize that information and clearly explain it to others in the organization.)

<strong>4. They have a destination:</strong> (Emotional Intelligent leaders possess the uncanny ability to navigate the organization’s destination and get others to get on board the train. These inspirational leaders are proactive with long-term goals and sustainable objectives. Articulating these goals and objectives with your teams and then consistently going over them to achieve the desired outcome is essential to completing the organizational journey and destination.)

<strong>5. They accept blame:</strong> (Distinguished leaders give credit to their teams and accept the blame when things go wrong. Great leaders allow their team to make mistakes and create a culture of trust for others to inculcate a safe environment to reduce negativity and insulate the team from negative feedback.)

<strong>6. They give credit where it is due:</strong> (Eminent leaders recognize and reward the contributions of their team members when warranted. In a circuitous way, exceptional leaders go out of their way to ensure those less heard in the organization get the respect they deserve and warrant. Loyalty is based on trust and recognizing team member’s contributions cements the foundations for loyalty and care in the organization.)

<strong>7. They have infectious passion:</strong> (Celebrated leaders understand attitudes are contagious and, thus, infuse their passion into their team. The irresistible passion ignites the team to achieve unbridled enthusiasm, creativity, and productivity. Passion brewed with confidence is a delightful tonic that can be enjoyed by all who imbibe.)

The rippling effects of exceptionalism compel us to examine how diamond-level leaders attain excellence in the organization. Leadership takes many forms and is often more of an art than a science. Exceptional leadership is predicated on the ability to drive the organizations’ purpose with the team’s passion to motivate them to the next tier of excellence.

Gesturing toward a consensus on leadership, the leadership literature is filled with examples of leadership being prosocial. It makes people-both the leader and those with them better. Exceptional leaders utilize Emotional Intelligence to move from the egocentric “I” to the relationship-centered “We.”

Exceptionalism is, therefore, the ability to translate a group of wanderlust individuals into an exceptional team that transcends mediocrity and ascends to new heights of excellence.

Facing the leadership challenges ahead, we would be wise to heed the words of Jim Rohn, who advanced, “The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor but without folly.”

Toward that end, we all can be exceptional leaders.