Main Street: July 27, 2022

I wrote a column four years ago based on the 1959 classic landmark article by John French and Bertram Russell. They identified five distinct bases of power. While 1959 sounds like a long time ago, outstanding theories that have proven true out in the real world become landmarks.

But good ideas have to be adapted over time. Since I last wrote about bases of power in 2018, a lot has changed in our society and economy. So an update is in order.

Power is a tricky thing. For some people, that is the goal of their lives and career. Power can be used for selfish personal gain or the public good. Hopefully, we can all agree that ends should not justify the means. And we are wise to be very wary of those who seek power so they can “lord over” others because they think they have superior intellect or knowledge.

We have seen the results of that over the past three years. On the other hand, power in the hands of honorable, value-based people is necessary for a properly functioning of society, companies, organizations, social groups and right on down to the family.

Most of us face and use power and influence every day. Power is influence and should not be shied away from when used to accomplish good in the world. Those in leadership and management have the right to gather and use power to accomplish goals. Official power and influence are something we all recognize. But even if you are not a boss or owner, you probably have more influence than you know.

French and Russell’s first base of power is coercive power. A manager or organization can punish others for noncompliance. Governments, and frankly even bosses, hold this sort of power. They can make you do something you don’t necessarily want to do. This sort of power should be used by people sparingly. It does provide a basis for keeping order.

But as of late, citizens have been resisting this sort of authority from school boards, government agencies, and even private organizations. Even if the organization wins in court, permanent damage can be done to the company’s ability to recruit top talent. It should be noted that in the past year, courts have increasingly sided with citizens.

“You’re fired” is more likely the employee telling the employer rather than vice versa if coercion is overdone. I’ll concede the COVID-19 issue has been very sensitive, and some organizations had no choice but to enforce mandates. But coercive power should be the last resort.

A more acceptable form of power is legitimate power–based on the belief that a person or organization has the right to make requests and demands. But in 2022, it is highly contingent on mutual respect and trust. It is essential to recognize that with legitimate power comes the responsibility to exercise it with care, but nevertheless exercise it. Legitimate power can and should be enacted professionally, respectfully and supportively whenever possible.

The third base is reward power. It’s the ability to compensate others for complying and for their accomplishments. Given the demand for workers in 2022, increasingly, rewards have to be granted to keep and retain top talent. While it is true that those with legitimate or position power have the clout to reward others with money, attention, and other perks, virtually all of us can compensate others with such things as praise, information and attention. While reward power can be used in a underhanded fashion, it can also be used to encourage others and accomplish common goals.

Referent power (sometimes linked with charisma) is the ability to show or gain acceptance and personal approval from others. It is many times linked with wanting to be associated with someone.

We all know people who might not have a high-level title but have immense influence through their connections and personality. This form of power can be used for the good when positive “can-do” people are held up as a role models. With all the retirements over the past few years, a new generation of charismatic workers and managers need to be hired.

Finally, there is expert power. This power is based on a person’s high skills and knowledge levels, including technical, social or general knowledge. Since French and Raven’s study was published almost 62 years ago, this base of influence has become one of the most important.

Even those without an impressive official title or position, who have deep and broad expertise, they can exercise incredible leverage. Realistically, this is the one base of power you can increase the most through formal and informal education. If you read and study even 30 minutes daily in a specialized area, your power and value to others will soar.

In summary, acquiring and using power for good ends is highly desirable. Consider French and Russell’s five bases of power and try growing yours for the good of others and yes yourself. You might remember the Andy Griffith Show’s old, grisly, yet wily, mountain man Briscoe Darling. Briscoe puts it well: “More power to ya!”