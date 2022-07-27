Briefcase: July 27, 2022

<strong>KIFAR to host fair housing seminar</strong>

The <strong>Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors</strong> announced recently that it will use a grant from the National Association of Realtors to offer a Housing Provider Seminar from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Executive Centre, fourth floor auditorium at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.

The seminar will inform housing providers of the changes that start Jan. 1 in the screening process. There will be specific guidelines on “sourcing income” of a perspective tenant.

House Bill 2775 amends the Homelessness Prevention Act. Presenters that night will include the legal team from Illinois Realtors to explain more about HB 2775; Kankakee County Housing Authority to discuss the process of the voucher program; Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey to go over the eviction process; and Barbie Watson Brewer of the Economic Community Development Agency to explain their grant program for landlords.

“Realtors recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reaffirm our commitment to upholding these laws and to offering fair, equitable service to every American in their search for homes and property,” said Tina Franklin, executive officer at KIFAR.

As part of NAR’s new Fair Housing Action Plan, abbreviated “ACT,” which emphasizes accountability, culture change, and training to ensure America’s 1.5 million Realtors are working to protect housing rights in the U.S., KIFAR is doing its part in its role for fair housing in local communities.

For more information on the Housing Providers Seminar visit kifarealtors.com or send an email to tinafranklin@kifarealtors.com.

For more information about National Association of Realtors Fair Housing Grant program visit, realtorparty.realtor/state-local-issues/issues/fair-housing.html