Main Street: July 20, 2022

As a thought leader, and an expert on Emotional Intelligence, I’m astonished by the ineptitude that prevails in the political arena and organizational environment. Ineptitude has been defined as being incompetent or bungling or the incapacity to complete the task at hand. As I have previously written, incivility is loosely correlated with ineptitude, and there are many examples from the boardroom to politicians who misdirect their incompetence and blame others for their ineptitude.

Surging ahead, and as articulated by Don Santo, “It is a shame that those we elected to represent us are now turning to us with questions rather than solutions. If we can do it ourselves, why do we need them?” Equally compelling are organizational leaders who practice the blame game and do not look inward to correct their flaws. Consequently, their inadequacies further promote their inability to move the organization to the next tier of excellence.

The volatility of ineptitude accentuates failures at every level. Worse yet, relevant internal and external stakeholders do not hold these inept leaders accountable and further exacerbate organizational chaos and failures. To counter these inadequacies of failed leadership policies, a compelling article was written by Karin Hunt titled, 7 Habits of Highly Inept Leaders. I will highlight these salient points and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

As a flash point, and as further elaborated in Hunt’s article, let’s identify the seven traits of an inept leader as identified by Stephen Covey in his book, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

<strong>1. Be reactive --</strong> respond to the most significant fires first with full-on urgency. Pull as many people into the mix as you can. When you’re stressed, make sure your team is stressed right along with you. (Diamond-level leaders take the time to reflect on the situation and review strategic issues and bring forth a compelling plan to proactively solve the issue at hand.)

<strong>2. Begin with what will buy you the most political capital --</strong> scratch the right backs and don’t worry about everyone else. Be at the right place at the politically correct time; your team can get work done. (Engaging and effectual leaders realize there is political capital to be gained at every decision. More importantly, it reaps more rewards to base their decisions on what is best for the organization, which will yield substantial returns over the egotistical self-serving idea of what is in it for me.)

<strong>3. Put yourself first --</strong> Your career matters; make sure you always look out for No. 1. (Successful leaders adhere to the philosophy as defined by John Maxwell, “Success is when I add value to myself; significance is when I add value to others.” Significance solidifies long-term and sustainable relationships.)

<strong>4. Think win at all costs --</strong> You step on a few toes or cut a few corners. What matters is making your numbers. (Ineffectual leaders adopt this narcissistic mindset, whereas effectual leaders think about organizational success. Ethical leaders do the right things for the right reasons for the organization and never take shortcuts or engage in unethical behavior.)

<strong>5. Seek first to cover your butt --</strong> don’t leave a trail of ineptitude. Cover your tracks. (Significant leaders give credit to their teams and take the blame when things go wrong. Diamond-level leaders create a culture of letting their team make mistakes and use them as crucible teaching moments to others in the organization. If you never fail or make mistakes, you’re not trying hard enough.)

<strong>6. Micromanage --</strong> don’t leave anything to chance. Your team is likely more inept than you. Watch their every move. (Exceptional leaders give their team direction and then support them to do their work by providing coaching, mentoring others, providing additional resources and educational-training opportunities to flourish in their respective roles. Micromanaging kills the organizational culture of creativity and ensconces mediocrity.)

<strong>7. Sharpen your knife --</strong> no time for sharpening your saw. Be prepared to go on the offense with naysayers. A little backstabbing never hurt anyone. (Ineffectual leaders know no other way but to backstab their teams, take credit for their work, and admonish their team at every setback. This dissonant leadership creates a toxic culture that only produces more negativity and distrust in the organization. On the other hand, diamond-level leaders, promote unity, teamwork and significance in the organizational culture.)

What is kindling is now igniting in terms of political and organizational ineptitude. Andrew Gibbons wrote a captivating article titled, Four Types of Inept Leaders. These four precepts are:

<strong>1. Overprotected and uniformed:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders are protected by their staff and often uninformed of what is happening on the organizational floor. Diamond-level leaders seek out information, walk the floors, talk to their teams, and are open and honest in their communications and assessments of what needs to be done and how to acquire information from their teams. This process allows the leader to implement best practices and garner successful measures to obtain organizational success.)

<strong>2. Deluded:</strong> (Inept leaders are deluded by their narcissistic self-worth and inflated ego. They distrust their team and only believe their delusions of grandeur. Effectual leaders seek out input and trust their teams for information and consensus in obtaining organizational objectives.)

<strong>3. Dysfunctional — over-ego driven:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders adopt the mindset of the trappings of their position of authority and status. These leaders accentuate their ineptitude by believing they are superior to everyone in the organization and that only they can save the organization. The irony is that these inept leaders are the destructive force of the culture they created. Yet they often blame their teams for the mismanagement of their self-serving objectives rather than the organization’s mission and vision for success.)

<strong>4. Incompetent:</strong> (The crux of all organizational chaos emanates from the top. Too many are kept in the role by those that put them there, fearing that these imperfections will expose their own selection biases. Some incompetent leaders get away with bluster, blaming others and distractions. Many inept leaders remain in the office far too long, damaging the organization’s culture and teams often beyond repair.)

Backloading these issues of toxic and inept leadership strategies has many overlapping structures. Many over-protected and uninformed leaders are kept from the realities of their role because self-serving leaders are often deluged with feelings of superiority, inflated egos and being over-promoted to the office they serve. On the other hand, diamond-level leaders practice the art of building a sustainable culture of trust, competence and helping others become significant in the organization.

In the final analysis, and as identified by Gabbie Keegan in Seven Leadership Quotes to Live By, here are ways to inculcate a culture of productive leadership strategies in your professional domain.

<strong>1. Anyone can become an effective leader:</strong> (“A leader is best when people barely know he exists when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: We did it ourselves.”—Lao Tzu)

<strong>2. Accountability:</strong> (“The price of greatness is responsibility.”—Winston Churchill)

<strong>3. Be inspirational:</strong> (“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader”. – John Quincy Adams)

<strong>4. Be a visionary:</strong> (“A leader is one who sees more than others see, who sees farther than others see, and who sees before others see.” – Leroy Eimes)

<strong>5. Don’t be a boss:</strong> (“People ask the difference between a leader and a boss. The leader leads, and the boss drives.” – Theodore Roosevelt)

<strong>6. Innovation:</strong> (“It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.” — Nelson Mandela)

<strong>7. Teamwork:</strong> (“See the good in people and help them.” — Mahatma Gandhi)

If we recognize the traits of inept leaders and then cultivate the ideologies of becoming diamond-level leaders through the quotes identified above, we can transcend the turbulence of chaos and instill a spirit of tranquility and significance in the organization.