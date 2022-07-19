Pembroke man looks to market his patented invention

Jabari Muhammad is always thinking about the next idea for an invention, so much so that he keeps a notebook with him at all times.

Several years ago Muhammad, who lives in Pembroke Township, was driving in rural Kankakee County near Herscher after a windstorm.

“I saw some of these garbage cans were blown over,” he said. “And I said, ‘Wait a minute; they’ve created these garbage cans, but people need a way to keep them grounded.’ So I just wrote that idea down. They need a bin for these things. I wrote it down. Then years later, which was just last year, I submitted it.”

With the help of a patent attorney, Muhammad submitted his idea for “The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va., more than a year ago, and he received the patent for the invention on May 3. The patent is also in the name of his sons, Edward and Jamil Moore, who he bounces ideas off all the time, which helps refine the ideas that can turn into inventions.

“It’s an honor for us to be on the same road as the great inventors out there in Virginia,” Muhammad said. “Patent number 11 million and such and such, wow, I mean that’s something. ... Right there in Alexandria, [Va.], my name is there with the great ones.”

Muhammad has already sunk $20,000 into the invention through attorney fees and product design.

The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans is an e-shaped frame with walls on each side, a rear wall and a dividing wall between so it can hold two of the big blue trash bins that waste haulers provide for residential customers. The apparatus also has a base with a ramp so the trash bins can be rolled into it, and there are lid straps on the top of the bins and a latch bar on the open front to keep the bins inside.

The apparatus is made mostly of plastic, and it’s large enough to contain the 35- to 96-gallon trash containers. It comes in a single or double unit. A single unit is 31 inches wide, 32 inches deep and 44 inches tall, and a double is 62 inches wide with the same depth and height.

Both sides of the garbage bin are panels that can be used as billboards for advertising, and they can be installed by the roadside and visible at night because of the luminous visual bars.

Now that Muhammad, 58, has the patent, the next step is to move forward with manufacturing The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans and marketing them to consumers. Muhammad is looking for investors for the startup.

“All we need is $2 million, and someone is going to give that to us,” he said.

Muhammad, who works as a carpenter for his day job, said they’re still working out the cost of the materials that will go into the Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans, so he can’t yet give a retail price for the product.

“We really haven’t come to a conclusion on that right now,” he said.

Once the apparatuses are manufactured and marketing is in place, Muhammad hopes to have them being sold at big box stores such as Lowe’s and Menards.

“That’s the way we want to get it set up, and that’s the stage of where we’re at now,” he said. “We’re trying to get the manufacturing not just for one unit but for a bulk price as well because we believe that this could be sold to a lot of mayors across the country.”

Muhammad said the Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans will be good for small and large cities as well as rural areas.

“I’ve talked to a lot of farmers in Herscher and Aroma Park, and they said, ‘Well, I need a couple of those.’ Because a lot of the people that live in the rural areas are getting tired of taking their garbage to the roadside every garbage day.”

The Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans can be mounted on concrete, wood or stakes. Muhammad is hopeful manufacturing will be in Illinois, but he can’t look too far ahead until he lines up investors.

Muhammad was born and raised in Kankakee and is a member of the class of 1983 of Kankakee Eastridge High School. He went into the workforce at a young age.

“My brother-in-law [Frank Johnson] took me under his wing when I was 18,” he said. “He taught me carpentry, and that’s what helps me with coming up with ideas for inventions.”

Muhammad said he has 40 invention ideas, and his son, Jamil, convinced him to move forward with the Apparatus for Confining Trash Cans because it’s the most economical to market and wasn’t too technical. Muhammad likely won’t stop at this invention.

“I’ve got a little book here with one of those idea lightbulbs on it,” he said. “And I’ve got all these ideas wrote down.”

For more information, email Muhammad at bpcempowerment55@yahoo.com.