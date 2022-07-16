Briefcase: July 16, 2022

<strong>Five Below raises more than $1.5M for pediatric cancer research</strong>

Retailer <strong>Five Below Inc</strong>. recently announced that its fundraising campaign as part of its ongoing partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has resulted in more than $1.5 million in generous customer donations.

Funds were raised from May 23 to June 19 of this year through in-store and online donations, and will help support the Foundation’s efforts to fund research and find a cure for childhood cancers. Five Below has a store on Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.

“The generosity of our incredible customers continues to be truly astounding and never ceases to amaze our team time and time again,” said Michael Romanko, chief merchandising officer of Five Below. “As a brand that’s all about helping kids, tweens and teens discover joy and have fun, we know there are few things more disruptive to this than when a family is faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. We are so honored to have been able to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation – a fellow Philadelphia based company – once again and expand on the more than 176,000 hours of cancer research that has already taken place as a result of our customers heartfelt donations and the unwavering support of our incredible Wow Crew.”

Five Below’s support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is part of the retailer’s commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. With the addition of the funds raised as part of this year’s campaign, Five Below has raised more than $10 million in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s crucial mission since beginning its partnership with the organization in 2006.

“We are delighted that Five Below chose to partner with us again this year! Their dedicated WowCrew members and customers are long standing partners and truly care about helping kids with cancer,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

For more information, visit FiveBelow.com.