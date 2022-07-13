Main Street: July 13, 2022

<em>“If you want to learn something, read about it. If you want to understand something, write about it. If you want to master something, teach it.” — Biana Bass</em>

Learning by teaching and doing is relevant to all of us, whether in education, business, medicine or any job. As Joseph Joubert says, “To teach is to learn twice over.”

As grade school students, whether it was in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s or later we likely first experienced the traditional practice of “show and tell” days. Most of us would come alive when talking about something we really cared about. No offense to my past teachers, but frankly, hearing a classmate teach something beat diagramming sentences and discussing dangling participles.

In recent years, most academic programs have emphasized students, especially at the high school, college and university level making presentations or being required to teach a concept. Not only does that prepare them to become more confident and effective in their careers, whether they are doctors, salesmen, teachers or managers, but it develops deep understanding.

Professional teachers and speakers have long known that years of reading, studying and writing is just the start. It’s not the same as standing in front of people, speaking, lecturing, illustrating, demonstrating and answering questions. Let me illustrate some of my relevant experiences and then conclude with some general principles that can apply to all of us.

Over the years, I have shared my experience with teaching statistics. When I was in grade school, math was always hard for me. As a social science undergraduate at Kansas State, I avoided it like the plague. But when I decided to pursue an MBA at Iowa, I ran into the buzzsaw of calculus and statistics.

I worked really hard and took both of these courses from Dr. Eleanor Birch. (She incidentally joked that some of her students behind her back would change the pronunciation of her name to something less flattering.) Even though she was a talented teacher, I had to take the stats course twice to get the required B. Even to this day, some 45 years later, I still have dreams about flunking stats.

But of course, it got worse. During my Ph.D. program at Florida State, I had to take five courses in statistics plus a course on research methods. I worked hard and passed them all with an A or B. At that point, I thought I was a semi-expert.

So when I came to Olivet, I specifically asked to teach statistics. I did a credible job the first couple of times, but I’m not ashamed to say I did not develop comprehensive deep learning until I taught it five or six times. And every time beyond that, my understanding grew.

One of the great benefits of being “challenged” by a topic and pushing through it is it makes you more empathetic. And also better able to communicate with others who think it is impossible. Over the years, I concluded that expressing statistical concepts in words before filling a board with formulas was much more effective.

Over the years of working with undergraduates and graduate students, I have concluded that for non-mathematically-oriented students, their fear of getting through the course is worse than getting up in front of a group and giving a speech.

So what are some lessons that can be learned from Bass’s quote and my experience with statistics?

First, across the last two to three years, many parents and grandparents have had to move to the level of at least semi-mastery to help their children comprehend concepts during the era of online education. To do so, though, they needed to read the material and solve some problems before they could master the concepts.

Second, consider offering to teach something you are not familiar with. Why? Because you will paint yourself into a corner, and the only way out is to study the topic in-depth to the point that you are comfortable enough to teach it to others.

Third, if you are a manager or boss who always thinks it is your responsibility to teach all the new material to your employees, think again. Or worse yet, that you are the most intelligent person in the room, assign topics to others. (Yes, they too may, behind your back, change your name, e.g., Dr. Daake to Dr. Donkey or worse). But in the end, it is one of the best employee development activities you can use.

Fourth, understand as you move to mastery, you will also realize how much you don’t know. That is a good thing because life-long learning is indispensable. Even if you have a B.A, MBA, or a Ph.D., throttle back your ego and realize your knowledge is soon outdated anyway. Teaching is the best way to stay worthy of your degree or title.

Finally, with all due respect, I have often thought that the problem with the teaching of math, English or physics is that it is usually taught by math, English, and physics whizzes. It comes to them too easily, and they are mystified when others just don’t get it. Part of mastery is being open to questions, developing patience and encouraging those who struggle.

If these steps seem too big to start, have a day of “show and tell” to get the process going.