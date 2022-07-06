Briefcase: July 6, 2022

<strong>McCullough Implement Company acquires The Turf Team</strong>

<strong>McCullough Implement Company</strong>, based in Watseka, finalized the purchase of The Turf Team Inc. of Morris, effective July 1. With current locations in Watseka and Lowell, Ind., the acquisition in Morris expands McCullough’s marketing area to now include Grundy, LaSalle, Kendal and Will counties.

In addition to products currently offered in Morris, McCullough will expand product offerings to include the full line of Kubota products, including large tractors, hay tools and Kubota subsidiaries Landpride and Great Plains. Service, parts, and sales of some ag-related lines offered by McCullough at other locations will be added in Morris.

Based in Watseka, McCullough Implement Company was founded in 1940 as an Allis Chalmers dealer. It now offers farm, construction, landscaping, and residential equipment sales, parts, and service for Kubota, Great Plains, Landpride, Bobcat, Versatile, Kinze, AGCO and several other quality lines.

The Turf Team Inc. was established in 1995 in Morris by Ben and Jennifer Price. The dealership currently represents Kubota, Exmark, Toro, Hustler, Stihl and related lines.