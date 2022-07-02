Briefcase: July 2, 2022

<strong>Riverside earns marketing awards</strong>

The <strong>Riverside Healthcare Marketing and Communication Department</strong> recently earned honors from two national marketing competitions.

Riverside’s Heart and Vascular Campaign earned a Merit Award from the Healthcare Advertising Awards, the oldest and largest healthcare advertising competition. Riverside worked with CORE Health in Milwaukee to create the multi-platform campaign, which featured testimonial stories from three different Riverside heart and vascular patients.

Riverside also earned two awards from The Hermes Creative Awards Competition. Riverside’s community newsletter, The Journey, received a Platinum Award for overall publication design for the summer 2021 edition. The cover story in that same edition, earned a Gold Award in the category of publication article. That article told the story of 13-year-old Devon Stone who suffered a badly damaged hand and forearm in a utility terrain vehicle accident. Thanks to the work of Riverside Orthopedic Specialist’s Dr. Taruna Madhav Crawford, Devon’s hand and arm were saved.

“I applaud the creativity, skills and collaborative efforts of our Marketing and Communications team. They bring a fresh perspective to their work each and every day,” said Matt McBurnie, Riverside vice president of public relations and Communications. “While they are consistently focused on educating and connecting our community to the quality healthcare we provide, I am deeply pleased to see this recognition by the industry. Bravo.”

The Hermes Creative Awards “honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.”

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.