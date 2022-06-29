Main Street: June 29, 2022

Across the years, we have written extensively about emotional intelligence, positive psychology and other related best practices. They are highly related and fit under big umbrellas of using the latest scientific evidence to build a healthier atmosphere at home, at work, and in social situations.

One of the true pleasures of working together is we can each take our academic backgrounds and experiences and formulate new ways of thinking about issues we share each week.

An obvious but sometimes forgotten aspect of using these best concepts is the role of asking questions of ourselves and others. Another related concept, “appreciative inquiry” (AI), is based almost entirely on asking questions that are not accusatory or fault-finding. Instead, they are designed to bring out the best in people and situations.

An excellent new book has been written by former Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina. This No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade.”

The book is not a political tome at all, but is a first-rate primer on the power of asking great questions. Before coming to Congress, Gowdy was a tough but fair prosecutor. He sought justice for victims of a wide variety of crimes. Unlike many prosecutors who harangue and go after witnesses, Trey developed a style of getting to the truth by becoming a master of asking the right questions. We would highly recommend you buy a copy of the book or an “Audible” recording. Questions are such an essential part of human communication.

One of the leading writers of positive psychology and happiness is Michelle Gielan, who Don has cited in the past. Michelle is a former Chicago Fox 32 reporter and later was a national CBS News anchor who is now a writer and speaker. She is the author of the bestselling book “Broadcasting Happiness.” As a communication and journalism expert, Gielan is an expert in asking questions.

Chapter 4 in her book focuses on “Leading Questions: Spark Positive Thinking.” She advances four categories of questions that can create a better atmosphere, culture and improved outcomes.

<strong>• Digging for gold.</strong> Rather than just focusing on what is wrong, we can turn logic on its head and ask what we are doing right or what is working. Both of us have experienced this working not only in teaching but in our consulting work.

<strong>• Shift the focus.</strong> From time to time, all of us get stuck thinking in a rut. Gielan says, “By asking a well-phrased, well-timed question, you can change the focal point of a person’s mental resources, allowing new ideas and patterns to emerge.” She cites David Cooperrider’s concept of Appreciative Inquiry. You ask the tough questions but in a way that expresses appreciation for what the other person has been doing. For example, you could ask, “What suggestions might you have on increasing our productivity and holding costs down in these inflationary times so we can serve our customers better.”

Gielan provides three additional question categories to stimulate thinking at a very personal level. 1. When are you at your best? 2. What are your three greatest strengths? 3. What was the best part of your day?

But be careful. Having worked with a combined total of a dozen organizations, we can tell you, in too many cases, what happens if you are not intentionally following through, is the exercise is soon forgotten and/or ignored. AI must be a serious, sincere effort, not just a feel-good “we care” exercise.

What is the next best option? Most all of us are feeling the pressure of inflation these days. For many families, the prized Disney vacation may be out of reach — potentially costing three to four thousand dollars or more. More local trips or a trip to the Wisconsin Dells or a Six Flags in a nearby city or other attraction may provide as much satisfaction at a fraction of the price.

In business, we often find the next best option, in the end, is equal or better if we keep an open mind. Many businesses are learning to utilize very low-priced technology such as ZOOM to have even more contact with employees and customers than by increasingly expensive travel.

What else? Gielan says one of the first things a journalist learns after an interview is to ask, “Is there anything you would like to add?” When she was getting ready to do her first skydive, she was understandably concerned even though she was going to be strapped to an experienced instructor. They spent a lot of time in the pre-dive orientation.

But she thought to ask was there anything else. The instructor said, “Oh yeah, make sure when you hit the ground you straighten out your legs at landing. Yesterday someone did not do that and broke a leg.” That one last “what else,” can save us grief or perhaps disaster. In business, having a checklist is one of the best ways to ensure you have all the bases covered.

In summary, asking great questions can help us more effectively utilize best practices to create a better atmosphere at home, work and in the community.