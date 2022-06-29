Briefcase: June 29, 2022

<strong>Country Financial opens new office in Bourbonnais</strong>

Country Financial Representatives <strong>Zachary Curwick</strong>, <strong>Dan Hollowell</strong> and <strong>Jeffrey Spry</strong> move into a new office at 1200 N. Convent St., Suite B. They hosted an open house this past Saturday.

“We are looking forward to continuing to serve our Kankakee County area clients,” Curwick said.

Both Curwick and Hollowell have been with Country for two and half years and Spry for six years. Country Financial representatives help clients protect their home, auto or business through insurance, and they offer financial reviews. The office hours are 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the office phone number is 815-932-4879.

The Country Financial group serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

For more information, visit countryfinancial.com.