CN to invest $150M in Illinois

HOMEWOOD — Canadian National Railway announced Monday that it plans to invest approximately $150 million in Illinois this year.

This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.

The investments will provide growth and continued movement of goods in Illinois and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network.

“We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president, corporate services and chief legal officer of CN.

CN operates a rail line through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties.

The maintenance program highlights include replacing more than 10 miles of rail, installing approximately 133,000 new railroad ties, rebuilding 35 road crossing surfaces, and maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure.