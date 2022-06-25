Briefcase: June 25, 2022

<strong>Armstrong World Industries names CFO</strong>

Armstrong World Industries Inc., a manufacturer of ceiling and wall solutions, recently announced the appointment of <strong>Christopher P. Calzaretta</strong> to succeed Brian MacNeal as its next Chief Financial Officer effective Aug. 1.

Armstrong World Industries operates a manufacturing plant in Kankakee.

As CFO, Calzaretta will oversee the company’s finance organization, including accounting and reporting, treasury, internal audit, tax and investor relations, and will report to Vic Grizzle, president and CEO.

“The success of our growth strategy relies on strong execution and commitment to value creation. With that in mind, I am delighted to elevate Chris as our next CFO,” Grizzle said. “Since joining AWI, Chris has demonstrated excellent leadership and has been a great cultural fit. He played a critical role throughout the pandemic, as we balanced the need to manage costs while also investing in our growth initiatives.”

Calzaretta brings more than 20 years of finance and public accounting experience to his new role of CFO. He joined AWI in 2018 as vice president of Finance, Americas where he has been responsible for business unit finance, corporate financial planning and analysis, manufacturing finance and accounting, as well as merger and acquisition integration teams.

Prior to AWI, he spent 10 years at E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company.

Calzaretta graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and earned an MBA from Villanova University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

AWI previously announced that MacNeal would be retiring in 2022. After Calzaretta assumes his new role as CFO, MacNeal will continue in an advisory role through Sept. 1, in order to support a smooth transition.