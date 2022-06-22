Main Street: June 22, 2022

Leadership is often ensconced with hidden agendas, power moves and an unrelentless thirst for control. Leaders who have fragile egos regularly deride and ridicule their teams to establish their dominance and influence over others.

Douglas Adams said, “There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.”

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower once quipped, “You don’t lead by hitting people over the head – that’s assault, not leadership.”

Taken from a different perspective and as illustrated in the movie, “It’s a Bug’s Life,” offered the following witticism, “The first rule of leadership: everything is your fault.”

Finally, the great scientist, Isaac Asimov, offered the following, “People who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.”

As I have written extensively, leadership is more of an “art” than a “science.” Great leaders ignite our passions with the organization’s purpose. Conversely, non-diamond level leaders frequently leave a trail of toxicity, chaos and confusion. The quotes as mentioned above illustrate that all leaders have much more work to do and learn.

Additionally, and as comic relief, Radom Vibez’s website compels us to laugh at ourselves and not take leadership so seriously by offering this retort, “How come people who think they know everything never seem to know when to shut up?”

Eroding the veneer of poor leadership strategies, Sammi Caramella wrote a compelling article titled “Ten Common Leadership Mistakes You’re Probably Making.” I will highlight the 10 salient points of Caramella’s themes and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

First, we need to understand that being a diamond-level leader comes with a host of responsibilities, including managing and leading people who often are resistant to change and usually throw a barrage of roadblocks to the change initiative. Secondly, these leaders are often held to higher expectations. As the person leading the charge, managing a diverse group of internal and external stakeholders is often difficult and can be exhausting.

Additionally, leaders are tasked with a multitude of extra responsibilities, including handling workplace issues and setting a good example.

However, Caramella offers us tips on navigating these turbulent leadership issues as described below.

<strong>1. Lacking humility:</strong> (Non-diamond level leaders exaggerate their importance within the organization, and their ego usually arrives before they do. Subsequently, diamond-level leaders understand the importance of owning up to their failures and use them as crucible learning moments for others in their team. Finally, leaders intuitively understand that letting others fail is essential for team members to learn and grow through their mistakes.)

<strong>2. Avoiding conflict:</strong> (Poor leaders are avoidance compliant and often sweep the problem under the rug as it is easier not to deal with the ensuing issues. Steller leaders, however, deal with conflict head-on, fairly, equitably, and deal with the emergent problem to prevent it from festering and creating more conflict in the organization.)

<strong>3. Being too friendly:</strong> (Non-assertive and ineffectual leaders think they can lead others through a culture of friendship and often become too friendly with their direct reports resulting in a chaotic nature of reporting. The central issue in leadership is maintaining high levels of Emotional Intelligence (EI) to monitor the line between being overly friendly and implementing a positive culture of respect for the team and leading others to do their jobs appropriately.)

<strong>4. Not offering employee feedback:</strong> (Open and honest communication with your direct reports negate the effect of not offering substantial and credible feedback for your team member’s performance standards. Great leaders ignite the passions of their team members by providing constructive feedback and attainable performance goals and standards.)

<strong>5. Taking on unnecessary work:</strong> (Extraordinary leaders understand that delegating work to your team members is essential. Ineffectual leaders who base their performance on the mantra of “I am the only one that can do this correctly” often create a culture of hostility as the team members are relegated to substandard roles. Diamond-level leaders delegate work and do not micromanage their teams.)

<strong>6. Not having faith in your abilities:</strong> (Exceptional leaders deeply acknowledge their faith in their team members and their ability to move the organization forward with their talents and abilities. Distinguished leaders extoll the virtues of being confident in their skills and those with whom they lead.)

<strong>7. Being reactive instead of proactive to automation:</strong> (Eminent leaders are proactive in riding the waves of technology and automation. Being ahead of the curve gives you a competitive advantage over your competition. Offering emerging technologies for your team, while at times may be expensive, reaps substantial dividends for your organization in the future.)

<strong>8. Failing to define innovation:</strong> (Talented leaders extol the benefits of being innovators in their respective fields. Leaders who instill a culture of innovation offer clear strategies and methodologies for advancing their products and services to their customers.)

<strong>9. Lacking a clear vision:</strong> (As the adage goes, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.” It is incumbent for the remarkable leader to offer a compelling vision of where the organization is going and then offer your team the ability to jump on board and attain the vision.)

<strong>10. Saying one thing and doing another:</strong> (Skillful leaders practice the art of being a role model and leading by example. Consistency is the key, and as they say, “Character is what you do when no one is looking, and integrity is consistent character. Let your actions scream over your words and be a person of character and integrity to lead your team to new heights of excellence.)

In the final analysis, as articulated by Lao Tsu, “A leader is best when people barely know [he/she] exists, when [his/her] work is done, [his/her] aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”

From another viewpoint, Henry Ford once said, “Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes right.” We would be wise to heed these words of Tsu, Ford and the points illustrated above by Caramella and, thus, move your team members and your leadership to new heights of excellence.