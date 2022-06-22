Briefcase: June 22, 2022

<strong>Riverside adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Isabel Montoya</strong>, a board-certified family nurse practitioner to its team of Immediate Care providers.

Montoya completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at North Park University in Chicago. She then completed her Master of Science, nurse educator degree, and nurse practitioner certification at Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Riverside Immediate Care provides treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries when and where you need it most.

There are Riverside Immediate Care locations in Bradley, Kankakee, Watseka, Coal City, and Monee. They are open seven days a week, with extended hours. No appointment is necessary. Walk in or schedule with the myRiverside app.

For more information about Montoya and Riverside Immediate Care, visit riversidehealthcare.org.