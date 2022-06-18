Briefcase: June 18, 2018

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors adds analyst</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors of Bourbonnais recently announced that <strong>Andrew Lee</strong> has been hired as an operations analyst.

A jack of all trades, Lee brings a high level of knowledge from multiple areas, including statistical financial analysis and expertise in the economics of human resources. Upon recently completing his Bachelor of Science in economics with a minor in business, Lee is studying to take on his next goal of passing his Series 65.

Lee grew up and is currently based out of Pontiac. In his spare time, he enjoys working out, practicing his golf swing and staying up to date with all things economically. He is working with our operations team on data entry and analysis. Rooted welcomes Lee to its team, as it continues to grow and expand.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., suite 800 in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com or call 815-918-4727.