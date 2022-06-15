Main Street: June 15, 2022

<em>“Don’t focus on making a dollar, but please focus on making a difference in your career. Don’t focus on being successful, but please focus on making your career significant.” — George Kalemkarian</em>

Several years ago, when I was the Weber Leadership Center director, I was privileged to host George Kalemkarian, the former director of quality services at corporate Deere and Company. During his two-day visit, he shared his wisdom with over 250 students, faculty, staff and community leaders.

Today it applies more than ever. It has stuck with me and hopefully with those who attended.

In the past few days, I have heard similar wisdom expressed by Jay Leno. First is a summary of Kalemkarian’s presentation.

As George told us, businesses exist to make a profit. They must make a dollar. But if that is their primary focus, the business will likely flame out and fail. Ironically, those who primarily care about making a difference and changing the world for the better, such as Henry Ford, Walt Disney, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, have been abundantly rewarded financially.

As an employee, someone will notice if you focus on making a positive difference. If your current employer does not, someone else will. Talented, motivated and highly competent job holders will almost always be rewarded if they are willing to be flexible and change organizations. Why? Because contrary to popular lore, there is always a shortage of the very best talent.

Regardless if you stay or must move on, your customers, family, co-workers, and society benefit when you are focused on making a difference, not just a dollar.

Now, what about significance? Significance is reaching your potential and often going much further than you could have imagined. It is also best developed by helping others along the way as well. Significance must be based on core values. The life span of most large companies is far less than a hundred years. They either fail (Montgomery Wards), get merged into oblivion (Zenith televisions) or their market totally disappears (horse-drawn carriages).

Deere and Company has amazingly survived and prospered since 1837 (a stunning 185 years). George shared with us that Deere and Company’s continued success is based on Deere’s four fundamental core values: Quality, Innovation, Integrity and Commitment. To be significant means giving your very best all the time. These core values rest firmly on founder John Deere’s well-known maxim, “I will never put my name on a product that does not have in it the best that is in me.”

Recently, the legendary Jay Leno (who hosted the Tonight Show and now is well known for Jay Leno’s Garage) was being interviewed by the renowned Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” and the new show “How America Works.” In the interview for Rowe’s Podcast, it became evident despite Jay’s great fame and wealth, he has remained a down-to-earth man.

So often, we hear about “The “Pursuit of Happiness” expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. This is a solid core American value. On the other hand, happiness can be elusive. In most cases, it’s the pursuit of happiness to improve the world that actually makes us feel fulfilled.

Leno, who is obviously famous and wealthy, has an interesting perspective on happiness. He says the problem with happiness is it can be relatively short-lived. We have all experienced the idea that if we only had this, lived there, got that promotion, or married that person, we would live happily ever after. But happiness based on something, event, or person can fade over time.

Jay contends that rather than chasing happiness, we should pursue contentment. The creator of the legendary Nobel Prize, Alfred Nobel, puts it this way, “Contentment is the only real wealth.” (The entire fun, information and amusing Leno-Rowe Podcast can be heard at Mike’s podcast site “Jay Leno Makes His Own Sandwich – The Way I Heard It” Podcast Ep.233.)

Does that mean we sit around and don’t try to improve the world and our situation? No, quite the contrary. Hard work, pursuing education and serving others leads to contentment rather than scarcity. Eleanor Roosevelt reminds us, “Happiness is not a goal .. .it’s a by-product of a life well-lived.”

Lives, as demonstrated and advocated by both Jay Leno and George Kalemkarian, lead to contentment and incidentally then to happiness.