Main Street: A tool to extract order out of chaos

A mosaic of intelligence is often morphed with incivility, chaos fortified with emotionally charged statements, and a complete lack of emotional intelligence. Usually, the intended recipient is at a total loss of comprehension and left grappling with the emotional aftermath of the chaotic interchanges.

At best, these unprofessional and fervent diatribes are more destructive to the sender than the recipient and create a toxic and chaotic environment within the organization. Out of these chaotic moments, it is necessary to bring a culture of order, logic, understanding and sensemaking.

It’s incumbent for the emerging leader to recognize chaos when it occurs in the organization and then make some sense of it before making rash or unpredictable decisions that can morph into further chaos. An interesting article written by Deborah Ancona, Michele Williams, and Gisela Gerlach titled “The Overlooked Key to Leading Through Chaos” offers compelling evidence in dealing and leading through the chaos. I will highlight some of their salient points and other relevant literature streams regarding this topic and then add my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

In a concerted effort to deal with the chaotic nature that obscures natural laws of leadership strategies such as vision, honesty, and the ability to execute change, one critical capability of leadership that is often overlooked in turbulent times is “sensemaking: the ability to create and update maps of a complex environment to act more effectively in it,” according to Ancona, Williams, & Gisela. Further enhancing the critical attributes of sensemaking… “is the ability to pull together disparate views and create a plausible understanding of the complexity around us and then testing that understanding to refine it or abandon it and start over. Finally, sensemaking is essential for innovation and crucial to developing nimble teams and organizations,” according to Williams et al.

Given the current landscape of chaos in the organization, one of the influential authors on this topic comes from Karl Wieck, who authored the seminal article titled “Sensemaking in the Organization (1995).” I will highlight Wieck’s frequently cited properties of Sensemaking and make my comments in parentheses.

<strong>1. Identity:</strong> (Central to this notion of “Sensemaking” is the ability to identify and identification of what people are thinking within the context of their emotional shapes, what they enact, and how they interpret events. The foundational aspects of understanding how people think, react and interpret events can reduce chaotic interchanges and reduce ensuing conflicts.)

<strong>2. Retrospection:</strong> (Reflecting on the critical attributes of sensemaking allows the emerging leader to analyze what other people are affected by and further pay attention to interruptions that may affect the sensemaking process. Thereby, the leader can gain a complete mental map of the dynamic environment.)

<strong>3. Enactment:</strong> (Team members enact within the environments they face in their interactions through dialogues and narratives with others in the organization. Therefore, diamond-level leaders need to know how people think and react within their organizational environment.

Additionally, it allows your team to understand what they think, how they organize their experiences, and control and predict events within the locus of control.)

<strong>4. Sociability:</strong> (Sensemaking is rooted in the dynamic of social activities in which their stories are preserved, retained or shared with others. There is an interchange of information in which data and narratives are shared through evolving products of conversations between ourselves and others. The key to this social dynamic is listening and interacting within the exchange to gain a deeper and more fulfilling appreciation of the social interaction and ensure gleaned information from the interaction is used to sustain and fulfill the relationship.)

<strong>5. Continuation:</strong> (Sensemaking is an ongoing process in which individuals simultaneously shape and react to the environment they face. A systematic feedback loop reinforces their projection into the environment, and subsequently, individuals learn about their identities and the accuracy of the consequences of their behavior. Fortifying this behavior is the ability of the individual to recognize that reality is an ongoing accomplishment that emerges from efforts to create order and make retrospective sense of what occurs because of that behavior, according to Weick (1993).

<strong>6. Context:</strong> (People extract cues from the context to help them decide what information is relevant and what explanations are acceptable, according to Salancick & Pfeffer (1978). Therefore, it is incumbent to extricate social or behavioral cues for points of reference for linking ideas to the broader networks of meaning and familiar structures that are the germination of seeds from which people develop a larger sense of what may be occurring as illustrated by Weick (1995).

<strong>7. Plausibility:</strong> (Given the chaotic nature of this postmodern world steeped in political chaos, and social and civil unrest, turbulence ensues. Furthermore, with the inability to make sense of what is going on around us at the global, national, and local levels, there is an escalation of conflicting interests and the interpretation of trying to make sense out of chaos.

These conflicting ideologies further shift the dynamic from accuracy to plausibility. It is hard to define the logic of senseless killings, political apathy, and a one-world order predicated on decimating our way of life. Consequently, our leaders continue to pander to a global cabal of the doctrine of a “One World Order,” resulting in removing our way of life rooted in the Judeo-Christian principles on which our great country was founded.)

In the final analysis, “Sensemaking” is a tool for the leader to extract order out of chaos. To gain a deeper appreciation of what others think, feel, and need to succeed within the organization. According to Ancona, “In a world that is growing “smaller” but ever more complex, where unpredictable events meet us at every turn, we all need to make better and more informed decisions based on shifting political, economic, environmental, and social conditions that challenge our senses of what is happening around us. We should all explore the wider system, create maps that are plausible representations of what is occurring, and act within the system to improve our understanding of reality.”

Weick aptly articulates the furtherance of this idea,” Sensemaking is about the enlargement of small cues. It is a search for contexts within which small details fit together and make sense. It’s people interacting to flesh out hunches. It is a continuous alternation between particulars and explanations with each cycle giving added form and substance to the other.” As the adage goes, “Common sense is not so common,” however, by implementing

“Sensemaking,” we can achieve more than expected results and ascend to new levels of excellence within the organization.