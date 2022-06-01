Main Street:

<strong>Editors note:</strong> <em>Our guest co-author this week is Dr. Brad Thomas. He completed his Anderson University DBA dissertation on Emotional Intelligence. Dr. Daake was his dissertation chair, and Dr. Piatt served as one of his committee members.</em>

Daniel Goleman of Harvard University and one the pioneers of EI says:

“If your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you don’t have, if you are not able to manage your distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.”

In completing his dissertation, Thomas took a fresh look at recent literature and did an extensive original empirical research project on EI. Brad and Don will share some of their current thoughts on the topic and then encourage you to see how you measure up.

From the field of psychology, we have learned that humans have different types of intelligence. In the past, students in schools were judged primarily on their cognitive skills- particularly verbal and mathematics. This still is important and we always encourage our students to do their best.

And yet we all know cases of an A+ student who has a hard time achieving success or a seemingly poor student who goes on to be wildly successful. There is an old joke around universities that goes like this: take good care of your “A” students because they will come back and be future professors. Take even better care of your “B” students because they will be your Board members. But take exceptional care of your “C” students because they will go out and make so much money and then finance your new buildings. While this overstates the case, there is an element of truth to it.

Over the past few years, researchers and companies alike have concluded that high cognitive scores and grades do not always lead to the highest performers. Relationship management is equally if not more important. It builds on Emotional Intelligence skills of self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, and then relationship management of others. Remember that EI (EQ) scores vary with the individual. But it can be measured.

Bradberry and Tasler found a dramatic link between EI and earning. They found that increasing every EQ point (on a scale from 1 to 100) adds $1,300 in annual salary! The competencies associated with relationship management include influence, leadership, communication, conflict management, teamwork, and collaboration.

The traditional approach in business curriculums often teaches you to leave your emotions at the door. But over time, research has shown that people who score high in relationship management build trust, motivate others, and experience richer relationships. Daniel Goleman of Harvard viewed relationship management as interpersonal communication that pursues the best out of others. The word “management” may be confused with manipulation or control, but using EI skills focuses on building bonds, resolving conflict, and helping others develop.

Relationship management can run parallel to the “Golden Rule” by knowing how you feel, controlling how you respond, showing empathy to others, and thereby treating others as you would want to be treated. From the EI perspective, a corollary to the Golden Rule goes like this: “Do unto others as they would like to have it done unto them.

Being more fully aware of others changes the focus off of our perspective. The standard is not what we want for others but what they want for themselves. This is not a contradiction of the Golden Rule but a strong confirmation of it.

Hiring managers are increasingly valuing the “soft skills” of candidates by specifically using EI testing when hiring new employees. Emotional Intelligence workshops may also benefit current employees. According to Petrides, training of EI in adults has shown to be effective in improving EI scores in over 50 studies with 90% affirmative results.

Consequently, EI impacts individual performance and also adds significance to others while enhancing future relationships at home and in the workplace. According to Bradberry and Greaves in “Emotional Intelligence 2.0”, EQ is so critical to success that it accounts for 58 percent of performance in all types of jobs.

Consider the practices of the former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch. This business icon reportedly spent 50% of his time on people development, which included regularly walking the floors. Additionally, Welch knew the names and roles of over 1,000 employees at GE. By his actions, Welch demonstrated the value of social competence and used EI skills to create a culture of inclusion and encouragement.

Here are some suggestions for improving your Relationship Management Skills:

• Recognize that you are in control of your emotions

• Accept that you do not need to adapt or react to the emotions of others

• Realize that you can influence the feelings of others and sense their needs

• Practice recognizing your emotions as separate from other’s and create boundaries

• Understand that almost everything is at stake in our relationships

How about you? EI is difficult to fully comprehend and implement without a baseline measure of where you are at. Have you ever taken an assessment of your EI? If not, we highly recommend you order Emotional Intelligence 2.0 by Bradberry and Greaves. Millions of copies of this book have been sold and used by many Fortune 500 companies.

It is available on Amazon and other sources. We can almost guarantee it will be the best $15.00 you will spend this year. (Make sure you get a new copy, though, so the Internet test code has not already been used.) It includes a free, confidential measuring instrument with a complete multiple-page output to help you interpret your current level of EI and specific strategies to improve.