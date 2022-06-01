Briefcase: June 1, 2022

<strong>CN announces appointments</strong>

Canadian National Railway recently announced that it elected a new chairperson, and the director nominees were elected as directors of CN.

<strong>Shauneen Bruder</strong> was unanimously elected by the board of directors as board chair. Bruder was, until her retirement on Oct. 31, 2019, the executive vice-president, operations at the Royal Bank of Canada where she was responsible for overseeing operations related to all personal and business clients in Canada. Bruder joined CN’s board in 2017.

“I am honored to become the chair of the CN Board of Directors,”Bruder said. “I would like to thank Robert Pace for his leadership over many years and wish him the best as he retires from the Board. I am also pleased to welcome David Freeman, Robert Knight, and Susan C. Jones to the Board. They bring to their roles a deep expertise in transportation, operations and executive leadership which will be an asset as CN continues its journey to become the unquestioned leader among North American railways. The newly elected board and I very much look forward to working with our new CEO, Tracy Robinson.”

Elected to the board were Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky, David Freeman, Denise Gray, Justin M. Howell, Susan C. Jones, Robert Knight, The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch, Margaret A. McKenzie, Robert L. Phillips and Tracy Robinson. For more information, visit cn.ca.