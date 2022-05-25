Main Street: May 25, 2022

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is a revised and updated version of one of Dr. Daake’s and Dr. Edward Piatt’s all-time favorite articles that was written in 2009. They believe it is more relevant than ever.</em>

This month’s community question: Given all the tension and stress we sometimes are under; it can explode into conflict. What are the dangers and solutions to keep it from becoming epidemic-like and even turning it positive?

We are going through an extraordinary time of personal conflict and political rancor. In one sense, if overdone, very little constructive gets accomplished. Optimism, gratefulness, and kindness, while the ideal, sometimes lead to a negative contagion — especially when we are under stress. A minor irritation can get magnified and spread like a cold or flu. Dr. Daake will illustrate how ridiculous this can end up, and then Dr. Piatt will offer a few creative solutions.

Let us illustrate the potential for a negative outcome if we are not very careful with a story adapted from Zig Ziglar. One day, before he retired, Professor D. got thinking about how he was getting a little lax, showing up a few minutes late in the morning or at appointments.

Students would arrive at his office for scheduled appointments, and he would come dragging in apologetically several minutes late. So, he made a little speech to the secretary, student workers and other professors about how things would change. And he announced everyone needed to get with the program and be more prompt.

Shortly after that, Dr. D. was having lunch at a local restaurant with a graduate student Mr. T. They were discussing the latest research on student technology skills. Frankly, time got away from them. Suddenly, Dr. D. looked at his watch, and he could not believe it — he was running 20 minutes late.

He grabbed his keys and didn’t even bother to pay his bill, leaving Mr. T. to cover his check. Dr. D. tore out of the lot, down Highway 50, and onto Armour Road. Lo and behold, behind him was a Bourbonnais police cruiser blaring his siren and flashing his lights. When the officer gave him a ticket, he lost control. He yelled at the top of his voice, “Why would a responsible, taxpaying citizen like me get a ticket? Why aren’t you out chasing down real criminals?”

Dr. D. was really mad. He came storming into the office and yelled at the secretary, Ms. N. “Did you get those tests printed? Can’t you ever work ahead?”

He was furious. But if you think he was mad, you should have heard Ms. N. mumble under her breath, “Don’t these professors understand that they really don’t do anything around here anyway. After all, they only work about 10-12 hours per week? Without us secretaries, the place would shut down.”

About then, one of the student workers — Student T — came in and started sharing a joke she had seen on her iPhone. Ms. N. snapped. “What do you think is so funny? Where are those papers you were supposed to correct for Dr. K.? Just wait until you get to the real world.”

Ms. N. was red-faced mad, but if you think she was mad, you should have heard Student T. “No one appreciates us even though we do more work than the secretaries and professors combined.”

Student T. finished the work, walked down the hallway and slipped on some water left from melting snow. Student T. ran into Janitor Mr. Clean, “Why don’t you do your job? I’m paying all of this tuition, and the floors aren’t even dry.” Student T. was really mad, but you should have seen Janitor Mr. C.

Janitor C., with a look of utter disgust on his face, left the building thinking, “What a bunch of disrespectful ingrates.” He was super-duper mad. He headed home, and when he walked in the door, there sat their kind, gentle dog Bobo wagging his tail. Mr. Clean yelled in a loud voice, “And I suppose you have been up to no good yourself,” giving Bobo a good swift kick.

Now think about this — Bobo is the only innocent one here. And wouldn’t it have been better if Dr. D. had just left the restaurant, drove directly over to Janitor C.’s house, and kicked the dog himself. Or better yet, just admit he made a mistake and ended it right then and there.

We sometimes live in a “dog-kicking” world. You can break the cycle with a spirit of optimism and kindness. Dr. Piatt will suggest a few specific ways you can turn the tide.

Given the plethora of anxiety, workplace tensions and feelings of being overwhelmed with the COVID-19 pandemic, workers, more now than ever, are faced with an exuberance of stress that, if not managed properly, will escalate into more cycles of dread and depression. An interesting article written by Sean Bennett titled “How to Turn Negativity into Positivity” offers compelling evidence on how to deal with negativity. I will highlight the salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Practice Forgiveness:</strong> (Forgiveness begins with a spiritual process that allows participants who were grieved to accept the negative events which occurred, and then move on by accepting the event, processing it, and then moving forward. It has been said that we forgive others so that we do not carry the weight of oppression. By forgiving the actions of others, we establish a healthier outlook and gain a more profound sense of self by moving past the offense and focusing on the positive aspects of life.)

<strong>2. Practice Gratitude:</strong> (An attitude of gratitude establishes the foundational mindset to be thankful despite negative occurrences or people being disrespectful. The art of practicing gratitude is a powerful tool in the fight against negativity and, certainly a proper strategy to employ as a daily habit.)

<strong>3. Review, Replace and Repeat:</strong> (Negativity, especially in the workplace, is a burdensome and psychological terror and must be rooted out immediately. The central dogma here is to pay attention to your thoughts, and when negativity rears its ugly head, you need to catch it and interrogate it.

Does this negativity have any truthful basis? If not, then review the negativity and replace the negative affirmation such as “I am not useless” with the positive affirmation “I am a valuable team member in this organization.” Then, repeat the process as often as necessary to inculcate a positive mindset entrenched with mindfulness, forgiveness, and acts of gratitude, and watch the spirit of negativity dissipate in your resoluteness of positivity.

Grappling with the adherence to negativity can be offset with this quote illustrated in ourpositive.com, which encapsulates the spirit of gratitude, “Train your mind to see the good in everything. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” Taken a different trajectory towards happiness, as illustrated by Dodinski who said, “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go.”

In the final analysis, we all can be at times agents of negativity. It is incumbent for us to take stock of how we treat others and practice the “platinum rule,” which equates to treating others as they wish to be treated.

Be a force of positivity in the workplace and your sphere of influence and watch how others will catch that spirit of excellence. As the old song “Accentuate the Positive” goes, “You have to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, and don’t mess with Mr. in-between.” You got to spread joy up to the maximum, bring gloom down to the minimum, and have faith or pandemonium liable to walk upon the scene.