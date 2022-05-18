Main Street: May 18, 2022

<em>“Every time you spend money, you’re casting a vote for the kind of world you want.” — Anna Lappé</em>

I’m a free market capitalist. This means people are free to charge what they want. But the other side is even more powerful. You can choose to buy or not to buy at the price demanded. Already we are seeing people changing their purchasing priorities because of inflation. Here are seven suggestions to help win the battle.

First, learn to say no. This was really driven home the other day when we were traveling through Indiana. Generally, we carry along our own water and soft drinks. Since we did not have any of our own I went into the gas station to buy a Coke. It was priced at $2.49 plus tax. At a local grocery story you can buy a six-pack for less than $4.

The convenience store’s cost is about 60 cents per bottle or less. The mark-up is likely over 400%. I simply refused to pay that. Again, I don’t begrudge the merchant from doing this. Convenience stores make almost nothing on the gas they sell. The government through taxes --federal and state — “make” three to four times what the merchant does.

Second, common sense says buy more generic brands. Most of our local stores sell the leading brand of English muffins for anywhere between $2.75 and $4.75. The generic versions of English muffins and bagels sell for less than $1.70 and are equally tasty.

In general, switching to generic brand can save you between 25-40% over name brands. Are name brands worth it? In some cases, yes. But never, ever fall into the trap of believing the sometimes true adage, “You get what you pay for.”

Third, some people are coupon people. Good idea if you don’t buy things you would not otherwise buy. But redeeming rebates even if a few dollars makes sense. Each year millions and millions of dollars of eligible rebates go unclaimed.

For the store, rebates make sense because they can claim a sales price that is only effective if you redeem the rebate. And if you come into to redeem the merchandise check, you’ll likely buy more items. It can be a good win-win situation.

Fourth, if you have a favorite store that you always go to, the potential payoff from exploring and shopping around is enormous. One store that I shop at occasionally, seems to be higher priced on many things except on certain items. From large bags of walnuts to kitty litter, and buying nuts and bolts by the pound the savings are truly spectacular.

More stores are expanding their offerings. One large home improvement stores is selling milk, cereal and pizzas for $2.24. We have found them to be of equal quality to the $5-7 pizza and in some cases as good as a restaurant’s $15 pizza. So go exploring.

Fifth, it makes sense to shop from a list. I’m going to be a little conspiratorial here. I’ll admit I don’t have any direct scientifically proven data, but I think in the last two years more stores are putting products in odd places and frequently change their stores’ layout. It seems like the number of people who are assigned to help you find what you want has also been reduced.

Marketing genius? In a way, yes. How many times in the process of wandering about to find things, do you impulsively buy unplanned things? You go in to get a few items and come out with a cart load. Shopping lists are like a vaccination that prevents you from catching a case of “buy-ism.”

Now the last two suggestions I know I’m going to step on some political toes. Remember, with dollar voting you can help control prices. I like shopping locally and across the past couple of years have spent thousands of dollars on materials for home improvement projects, along with thousands of dollars for day-to-day items.

So sixth, pay attention to taxes. When Kankakee raised its sales tax to 8.25% a few years ago, I cut my purchases there by about 90%. Then Bradley came along and raised their tax to 7.25%. Many people have not yet realized Bradley has recently raised their sales tax again to 8.25%.

In my humble opinion, I sometimes sense almost an arrogance that they are so much better off now, and someone else is paying for it. Why as a citizen of Bourbonnais am I obligated to pay for the overspending of past administrations? Now there are equal “disincentives” to buy in Bradley and Kankakee. As a practical matter I’m first and foremost buying in Bourbonnais and shifting some Bradley purchases back to Kankakee.

But for those of you who live in Bourbonnais and out in the county here is something not widely known. When you buy from Amazon or other online companies they will apply the sales tax based on your zip code. Zip code 60914 is charged 6.25%. Again this sort of pains me to say, but not only is the selection often greater, the price better, the returns easier, and I’m getting items in 1-2 days.

Recently I needed replacement part for my pressure washer. It was about 40% less than the local price, and I got it the next day. I still buy 90% of my items in the county but have placed over 75 orders from Amazon Prime (free shipping) in the last two years and am shifting to more and more online.

Finally, with the tiff over JB Pritzker’s “generous gas tax increase postponement,” he seems to imply we are being given a lavish gift. Since I travel to Iowa and Missouri frequently, I buy enough gas to make it over the border and then save from 30-40 cents a gallon by filling my tank in another state.

On the way home, I again fill my tank before crossing back into Illinois. Specifically on May 14 I partially filled my tank in Bourbonnais at $4.66 per gallon. Across the border in Iowa, it was $3.85 — a whooping 81 cents per gallon difference. You might argue that I’m shooting my own lead-heavy foot, because some other state is getting the business, but it is the only way I know to respond to Illinois’ infamous overtaxing.

Ending on a more positive note, much of the inflation you cannot control. But you can vote with your dollars every day and vote this November as well.