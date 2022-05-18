Briefcase: May 18, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds to accounting team</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply in Kankakee recently announced that <strong>Ashley O’Connor</strong> has joined the accounting team in April as an accounts payable specialist.

O’Connor holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and brings several years of experience in various roles to her current position. In her role at Gordon, O’Connor is in contact with its sales team and many of its vendors to make sure that invoices, purchase orders and freight information are correct and are timely paid.

“We are excited for Ashley to join the accounting team,” said Kathy Rudin, controller at Gordon. “Her years of experience will be a great asset.”

Gordon Electric Supply is an electrical and lighting distributor at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.