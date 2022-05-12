Briefcase: May 14, 2022

<strong>Blain’s celebrates 45 years in Kankakee area</strong>

Retailer <strong>Blain’s Farm & Fleet</strong> celebrated its 45-year anniversary on Friday with a special event at the Kankakee-area location.

Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and other notable associates were on hand to celebrate the milestone. Long-term associates, who have been a part of the Kankakee family, were also honored.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is at 1811 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit farmandfleet.com.

<strong>Serena sworn in as attorney in Nebraska</strong>

<strong>Ross M. Serena</strong>, son of Kristi Serena, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and grandson of Mary Lou and Ray Serena, of Gardner, was sworn in on April 26 to the Nebraska State Bar Association as an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Nebraska and in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Justin Heavican and Federal District Judge Rossiter of the United States District Court of Omaha. Serena received his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law in May of 2021. He is a litigation associate at Erickson Sederstrom P.C. in Omaha where he lives.