Main Street: May 11, 2022

With tornadic vorticity, organizational chaos is a pervasive specie that invades the organization’s fabric if left unchecked. Reframing Bob Dylan’s classic lyrics, “The times they are a changin’” where Dylan reflects on the philosophical pose of “…and you better start swimmin’ or you sink like a stone, for the times they are a – changin’.”

Moving that 1963 classic into today’s organizational trajectory, the refrain rings true as it did then; indeed, the times are a changing.

Taking a reflexive pause regarding change, organizations are faced with shifting customer demands, broken supply-chain links, mediocrity in staff not doing their jobs, or unbridled apathy, unchecked and rampant inflation, political and organizational chaos ensues, leaving a leadership void in dealing with confusion, bedlam and disorder.

Faced with the consequential aspects of chaos, the emerging leader must deal with a two-front battle of maintaining confidence and retaining a strategic focus. Within the chaotic dynamic, if the organizational leader is not equipped to deal with chaos, the resultant change is that the team will miss critical opportunities to predict, manage and mobilize change initiatives.

Living in a period of unknowns and a turbulent, chaotic environment, leaders can predict, prepare and prevent the loss of confidence and strategic focus by adhering to the tenets described in Kelly Brynes’ article titled, “Seven Ways to Prevent the Dangers of Organizational Chaos.” I will highlight the salient points and then add in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Reinforce your foundation:</strong> (Central to the organizational foundation is the ability to sync the organizational purpose with the vision and mission to recalibrate critical strategic moves. This organizational focus shifts the dynamic from chaos to confidence with a centralized focus on achieving and sustaining the purpose and mission of the organization.)

<strong>2. Solidify the vision:</strong> (When team members lose the vision, the result produces panic rather than confidence and focus. Leadership rests on the mantra for the capacity to translate vision into reality. Without an ascertainable vision, the team may work harder but will only run into a cycle of circular results going nowhere. Again, vision tells you where you are going and needs to be reinforced daily to reduce organizational stagnation, crisis, and, thereby, increase confidence, and focus.)

<strong>3. Anticipate shifts:</strong> (Strategically review internal and external stakeholders and monitor the environment. These environmental scans can prevent unforeseen changes in behavior, and market recalibration and, thus, provide the leader with relevant information to make informed and calculated decisions to reduce uncertainty and organizational chaos.)

<strong>4. Communicate confidence, progress and hope:</strong> (The only constant in the universe is change. As such, organizational leaders need to be equipped to inspire their teams and inculcate a culture of confidence, progress and hope. Furthermore, by communicating with transparency, truth and further syncing the vision with the mission, you create an ethos of trust and optimism to move to the next tier of excellence.)

<strong>5. Listening:</strong> (Organizational chaos often ensues when leaders do not actively listen to their team members or dismiss their needs. Focusing on your team is central to hearing what is going on and stopping chaos before it strangles the organization. Leaders do not have all the answers and concentrating and listening to your team encapsulates a culture of order and not chaos. Diamond-level leaders learn by listening and engaging their teams.)

<strong>6. Instill expectations of accountability:</strong> (A culture of mediocrity rides in tandem with low levels of confidence coupled with depleted strategic focus. Therefore, to reduce this pedestrian culture, ensure you delegate and provide goal-setting practices that hold your team accountable. Instilling performance metrics while being upfront with expectations helps minimize disorder and waffling expectations. Reward excellence and renew the culture of distinction by meeting or exceeding organizational goals and capturing new opportunities.)

<strong>7. Update operational mechanisms:</strong> (Diamond level organizations and leaders infuse crucible learning moments from the team or organizational failures. Providing new methodologies and strategies for dealing with chaotic issues and failures it captures the essence of dealing with chaotic change, and the ability to manage it appropriately.)

Advancing the notion of chaos, Henry Miller articulated, “Chaos is the score in which reality is written.”

Conversely, Jack Welch stated, “Face reality as it is, not as it was or as you wish it to be.” The stigma of chaos is often worse than the reality. Chaotic leadership can and must be dealt with by the leader’s ability to remain calm in the face of turbulence and taking one step at a time.

These steps as described above can dramatically reduce the consequential effects of chaos by not being emotionally charged, assessing the situation and then implementing mindfulness in dealing with the crisis or issue at hand.

In the final analysis, change must be dealt with logically and imbuing your team with an interpretive process to address and influence these differential understandings. Finally, communicating where the change is headed and why, conducting due diligence about the need for change, assessing its impact on the cultural imprint of the organization, and getting in front of the anticipated future problems, significantly enhance the leader as well as the organizational team to deal with the effects of chaos and manage the change process appropriately.