Briefcase: May 7, 2022

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors adds to its financial services team</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors in Bourbonnais recently added two employees to its financial services team.

<strong>Jessica Zemaitis</strong> was hired as the client relationship manager, and <strong>Megan Berry</strong> as the client concierge specialist.

Zemaitis has been rooted in central Illinois, and she brings her passion for the best client experience and engaging personality to the role of client relationship manager. Zemaitis welcomes all guests with an infectious smile and beaming personality, making all guests feel right at home when they walk through the door at Rooted.

She takes responsibility for coordinating communication with the clients, whether it’s complex financial questions or taking RSVPs to one of our many client exclusive events. In her free time, Zemaitis enjoys playing slow pitch softball, traveling and spending time with her friends and family.

Berry is from Silicon Valley, and she brings an intentional focus on providing communication and a supreme level of service to high value clients to the Rooted Wealth Advisors team. She is responsible for all client correspondence and your day is sure to be brighter after speaking with her.

Quick on her feet, Berry studied dance and liberal arts and sciences at Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz, Calif. A true California kid, she loves spending time in the sunshine with her husband Jake, and her son, Ryan, fishing, hiking, dancing and all things Disney.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St. suite 800, in Bourbonnais. The phone number is 815-918-4727. Rooted Wealth Advisors also has offices in Bloomington, Champaign and Orland Park.