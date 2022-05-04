Main Street: May 4, 2022

<em>”Without logistics the world stops.” — Dave Waters</em>

Getting what you need and want these days: nightmare or miracle? About two and a half years ago if someone told you they were in the logistics business, your eyes might have glazed over.

We were used to seeing empty store shelves in places like, Russia, Venezuela or Cuba but not here. Occasionally, during a forecasted major mid-western snowstorm or a hurricane disaster, national broadcasters jam-packed the airwaves, sometimes exaggerating our temporary hardships. But the vast majority of Americans have never faced prolonged shortages except for the occasional energy “crisis.”

But early in March of 2020, we started facing shortages of toilet paper, lumber productsand even French fries. You name it, at one time or another, the shelves were empty. What most experts thought would be temporary has dragged on and on.

And then new cars were nowhere to be found. Used car prices soared. What a shock to our complacency in a land of plenty. On the other hand, we did not starve, miss a meal or sacrifice Christmas even with all the shortages.

Ironically during the pandemic, 48% of Americans said they actually gained weight during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

But this column is not about feeling sorry for ourselves or doom and gloom. Quite the contrary. So many groups in our economy have been recognized: health care workers, first responders and pharmaceutical companies.

We also need to thank those in logistics: truck drivers, computer specialists, inventory clerks, right on down or up (depending on your perspective), to those who stock the shelves. Once in a while, in hopefully a good-natured way, I’ll remark to the stockers, “Well, it really won’t do much good since as soon as you finish it, you’ll just have to start all over again.” That usually results in a stare, a groan and even an occasional smile.

But when the pandemic hit and to this day (although things have improved dramatically in the last few months), we have learned millions of Americans are employed in logistics jobs. But as business owners, employees and customers we have been made keenly aware of the role these people and companies play. According to the Oxford dictionary, logistics involves “the detailed coordination of a complex operation with many people, facilities or supplies.”

What we have taken for granted for most of our lives is a modern-day miracle. Consider just a few key statistics.

Every day, 320 million Americans need to be fed from products from around the world. Think of the thousands and thousands of truckloads of food consumed each day. When the food is consumed, the process needs to start all over again.

It’s especially challenging in the food business to have enough food on the shelves without wasting it, especially given the slim 2-3% profit margin these stores operate on.

The average grocery store contains 39,500 items. This would not be possible without modern software and complex computer programs. Many large supercenters may carry up to 140,000 SKUs (stock keeping units.) You may have noticed, though, that some of your favorite choices have disappeared as many stores are attempting to reduce the total number of products in recent years.

As I mentioned, the business of bringing products including food, building materials, appliances, medicine and everyday “do-dads” from around the world is really a modern-day wonder. After products are produced, think of the number of logistic workers we depend on to bring things to us right here in the Kankakee area.

It starts off with loading, packing and getting products ready for shipping. Then it involves transportation by trucks, trains or planes. Next, they are unloaded into distribution centers. They are repacked, and the shipments go out to merchants or dealers. Once there, hundreds of local workers unpack and stock the shelves.

Not only are things “imported” into our county, but hundreds of local workers at our local companies like CSL, Armstrong Industries, Peddinghaus, Crown Cork and Seal, Dow, Nucor, Van Drunen Farms, Hoekstra Farms and Dawn Foods, to name just a few, are at the beginning of the logistical chain in “exporting” our products around the USA and the globe. These jobs create vast amounts of resources and money for our area.

The main point of this column is that one of the best things that has come out of our two years of difficult times is a recognition and appreciation of what these loyal workers provide — still the best variety and standard of living in the world.

So, remember this quote from Sun Tzu, the Chinese general, military strategist, writer and philosopher, “The line between disorder and order lies in logistics.”