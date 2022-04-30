Moody’s, S&P assign ratings to Thrivent

WATSEKA – Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, recently announced it has received two financial strength ratings:

• Moody’s Investors Service assigned Thrivent an insurance financial strength rating of Aa2 [excellent] with stable outlook, the third highest of the agency’s 21 rating categories.

• S&P Global Ratings assigned Thrivent a financial strength rating of AA+ [very strong] with stable outlook, the second highest of the agency’s 20 rating categories.

Moody’s recognized Thrivent for its strong capitalization, good financial flexibility and stable cash flow from its life insurance and annuity businesses. In addition, the agency noted Thrivent maintains good profitability, consistent investment performance and excellent capital levels. Thrivent’s approach to risk management and good corporate governance were also cited as positive factors for the rating.

S&P recognized Thrivent’s strong competitive position and business risk profile are anchored by our controlled distribution force and better-than-peer persistency ratio.

The agency also views Thrivent’s risk profile as very strong, reflecting our excellent capital and earnings and moderately high risk exposure.

Finally, S&P noted Thrivent’s well-diversified investment portfolio and our consistent outperformance of peers in terms of return on assets and return on equity.

“At Thrivent, our promise is to help people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude,” said Vibhu Sharma, CFO at Thrivent. “The way we fulfill that promise is by ensuring the financial fundamentals of our organization remain strong – and stable. We’re proud of these ratings because they reflect our commitment to being wise stewards of the resources entrusted to us so we can serve generations to come.”

Thrivent also carries an A++ [superior] rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency, which is the highest of the agency’s 13 ratings categories and was affirmed in June of 2021.

Ratings from these agencies are indicative of Thrivent’s financial strength and claims-paying ability to meet policyholder obligations but do not apply to the investment performance of investment products.

Thrivent’s local representative is Larry Burton at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.

He can be contacted at 815-432-0355.