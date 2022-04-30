Briefcase: April 30, 2022

<strong>Iroquois County physician elected president for state society</strong>

<strong>Dr. Rodney S. Alford</strong> was elected president of the Illinois State Medical Society during its recent annual meeting.

Alford received his medical degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood and completed his residency at Cook County Hospital (Stroger) in both internal medicine and pediatrics. He also received an Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.

Alford is board-certified in pediatrics and board-eligible in internal medicine. He served in the rural community of Pembroke Township for nearly 30 years, and he currently practices at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic in Watseka.

An ISMS member for 36 years, a past president of the Kankakee Medical Society, and a member of Riverside Medical Center’s Board of Directors, he recently served as an ISMS regional trustee.

Alford has received many awards including the Illinois Environmental Hero Award in 2005, the Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Service from NBC Chicago, the Illinois Rural Health Practitioner of the Year award twice in his career, and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities (the highest award given in America for public service).

He was selected by the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association as one of the 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.

Alford’s term as ISMS president-elect will run through April 2023.