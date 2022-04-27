Main Street: April 27, 2022

<em>“Customers will never love a company until the employees love it first.” — Simon Sinek, author, Start with Why</em>

The above quote is so “right-on.” Since, in many cases, your administrative staff is the first point of contact with your customers, you need to value and support them.

Last week Don shared a list of the most important qualities he has observed working with administrative professionals across his 40-year career. Dr. Piatt will conclude the column by featuring a specific person that works with him and exemplifies the best of what it means to be a professional administrative assistant.

Those of us who have worked in various organizations should and, in most cases, do, value our assistants. The Society of Human Resources provides the following positive view a majority of managers have towards these valued team members.

SHRM’s 2021 Administrative Professionals Survey was conducted April 5-14, 2021, with responses from 680 administrative professionals and 772 others who work with them. A full 92% agreed or strongly agreed administrative professionals are essential to a team’s success. And 89% have enjoyed the experience of working alongside these experts; 87% agree or strongly agree the work of an administrative professional is challenging.

While we all know their value, barely a majority of organizations recognize these team members in tangible ways. According to the same SHRM survey, 54% of organizations acknowledge or celebrate Administrative Professionals Day. But only 41% received some sort of gift on that day.

A little good-natured scolding here. Where are the rest of you? You still have time to do something this week. One of the positive outcomes of the COVID-19 lockdown is that the first half of 2020 “showed that the largest increase in the share of jobs that allow working from home are clerical and administrative jobs.”

Since the field is still about 87% women, this does provide new options for mothers and others who need to or enjoy working at home. And yet, as we transition back to a more normal environment, the importance of in-office positions will grow again.

The Robert Half (employment) Agency has reported whether team members are at home or in the office, there are important things you can do to recognize them. The day aims to celebrate and shed light on administrative professionals’ devoted and valuable work.

Here are some ways you can share appreciation on Administrative Professionals Day. Going the traditional route and sending a gift card is still a great choice. But here are a few other suggestions whether your staff are in the office or working remotely. The Half Agency suggests the following:

<strong>A kind word is always appropriate</strong>. But also let them know how important their work is. “Share praise from happy clients, celebrate achievements, and recognize your workers publicly by acknowledging their contributions with peers.” An even nicer touch is a verbal commendation followed by a thank-you card or e-card.

<strong>Rest and relaxation</strong>. Administrative professionals work hard and need personal time to unwind. We see bosses come and go at their leisure. So, give your staff some flexibility to occasionally take off early to recharge. “Or if extra time off isn’t feasible, consider a gift card so they can treat themselves to something they enjoy.”

<strong>New opportunities</strong>. Provide your administrative team with new professional challenges and opportunities. You might ask “them to oversee a project or encourage them to consider joining a mentorship program.” But be careful. Both Ed and I know of managers who make the administrative professionals do the managers’ job without recognition or reward. Lazy bosses destroy morale.

<strong>Professional development</strong>. Encourage your team members to join professional organizations or take online courses and reimburse them. “Administrative professionals are eager to learn and expand their skills, and they need to stay abreast of the latest technologies and best practices in their field.”

Next, Dr. Piatt will give a specific example of one of his current direct reports who exemplifies the dictums as described above for being a stellar office coordinator at the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Recently, I came out of retirement and accepted the interim position of the executive director of the BTPD. My first exposure to entering the administrative office was meeting with Amanda Langlois, who has been employed by the BTPD for several years and serves as the office coordinator for the district’s administrative office and the BTPD Board secretary.

What a pleasant surprise to meet someone who extols the virtues of being professional, courteous, and offered not only congratulations on my new appointment but went beyond the ordinary circumstances and made me immediately feel part of this great organization and team.

With unbridled enthusiasm, Langlois embodies the heart of Kahl Il Gibran, who unabashedly articulated, “To understand the heart and mind of a person, look not at what they have already achieved, but what they aspire to be.”

In 35-plus years in state government and being an adjunct professor at two universities, I have dealt with dozens of good secretaries, office administrators, administrative assistants, and executive assistants. The one common theme that all these professionals possessed was resiliency to deal with chaos; a desire to serve others, and coalizing their professional purpose with the vision and mission of the organization they serve.

By way of illustration, the positions as mentioned above are often unappreciated, yet these consummate professionals imbibe serving the organization with an Olympian “can-do attitude” that moves the organization to the next tier of excellence.

Without these accomplished professionals, our organizations would begin to spiral into turmoil and turbulence, as they often are the glue that holds everything together.

Finally, while not offering bromides or trite remarks extolling the virtues of these professionals, we rest on the definitive statements as provided on teambuilding.com, “If I sang the praises of your hard work, I would lose my voice very quickly.”

May we all lose our collective voices by singing the praises of Langlois and the multitude of other professionals who diligently serve others, reduce the chaos in our offices, and are a brilliant light that shines and enhances our cooperative spirit in raising diamond-level status.

Thank you for all you do.