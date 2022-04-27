Briefcase: April 27, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds inside sales representative</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the addition of <strong>Mark Weave</strong>r as an inside sales representative at its Kankakee location. Weaver brings 26 years of experience in electrical sales and management to the Gordon team.

“I look forward to building a relationship with Mark,” said Nelson Gowler, operations manager. “With his knowledge and experience, he will make a great addition to our company.”

Weaver’s prior experiences and industry knowledge are an asset to the inside sales team, who work directly with customers, fulfilling orders and forming relationships with daily customers.

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies, is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.