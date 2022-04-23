Briefcase: April 23, 2020

<strong>Midland States Bank honors personal banker</strong>

Midland States Bank recently announced that <strong>Allison Korenic</strong>, a Bradley-based personal banker, was named as its 2021 One Midland Club top winner.

The One Midland Club is the highest employee distinction at Midland States Bank. Individual nominations from customers and peers are submitted to Midland’s executive team for review. Annually, five Midland employees are identified as best emulating Midland’s values and culture.

Each winner receives a bonus award of $5,000. In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the top winner’s charity of choice.

“As we were developing a comprehensive employee recognition campaign, the pandemic hit,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The pandemic made it even more important to recognize the staff who best put our values into action. Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a non-profit in their honor.”

Korenic has been in banking since 2017 and joined Midland through its acquisition of HomeStar Bank. She currently serves as a personal banker at the Bradley Banking Center.

“I’m honored that my customers and co-workers nominated me for this award,” Korenic said. “Whether it’s working together to resolve a fraud attempt or celebrating a financial goal, I want my customers to know that I am here for them. I was especially surprised to be chosen as the Top Winner because I work with such amazing people.”

Korenic chose National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to receive a $5,000 donation.

Additional 2021 One Midland Club winners are: Brandy Meier, personal banker, Bradley; Jannie Delaine, customer care specialist, Rockford; Kaleb Gottfred, research analyst, wealth management, Rockford; and Janet Worley, senior reconciliation specialist. Rockford.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, and it has several branches in the Kankakee area. For more information, visit midlandsb.com/careers.