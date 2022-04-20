Better Business Bureau elects 4 new board members

CHICAGO – The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois held its 95th annual BBB meeting on March 24.

Along with electing four area business leaders to the board of directors, viewers of the virtual event enjoyed hearing comments on the timely topic of business perseverance from the keynote speaker, legendary chef, TV personality and entrepreneur Rick Bayless.

The meeting also featured well-known Chicagoans, Wayne Messmer, singing the national anthem; comments about the BBB from actor Daniel Kyri of the TV series Chicago Fire; and the evening was played out by former White Sox organist Nancy Faust.

The four new leaders elected to the BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois board include:

Mary Sandberg Boyle, vice president and general manager, WGN Radio, Chicago. Boyle is the first woman to hold this position in the news and talk radio station’s 100-year history. Her leadership includes managing, coaching, and motivating high-profile talent in the Chicago market.

Anthony Jacob, partner and commercial transaction practice group, leader. Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Chicago. Jacob practices in the areas of business law, banking and commercial finance law, real estate law, and election law with Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. Additionally, he serves as outside general counsel to real estate development companies.

Curtis Pascarella, owner, Phillips Chevrolet, Frankfort; Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing; and Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, Bourbonnais. In addition to being a second-generation owner of Phillips Chevrolet of Frankfort, Pascarella is the owner of auto dealerships Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing and Phillips Auto Group of Bradley. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Auto Dealers Association.

Maria Pergolino, chief marketing office, ActiveCampaign, Chicago. Pergolino is known for building world-class, go-to-market teams that drive growth, differentiation, and category leadership. Currently powering ActiveCampaign’s hyper-growth as the leading Customer Experience Automation provider on the market, she has served as a senior marketing leader for global B2B technology organizations for nearly two decades.

Three people were honored with the highest BBB awards to individuals.

<ul><li><strong>Diogenes Award for Excellence in Media –</strong> Samantha Chatman, ABC 7 Chicago.</li><li><strong>Torchbearer Award –</strong> Todd Kossow, director, Midwest Region, FTC.</li><li><strong>The James E. Baumhart Lifetime Achievement Award –</strong> The late Duffy Gaynor, vice president-GTS and senior location executive, IBM.</li></ul>

PNC Bank was the presenting sponsor for this year’s annual meeting. The reception sponsor was the Inland Real Estate Group of Companies. Gold sponsors included Discover Financial Services, Fox Valley Auto Group, and Phillips Chevrolet.