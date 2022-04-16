Transportation company makes donation to Ukraine

The A.N. Webber companies and their employees are making a contribution to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief in aid of Ukraine.

Ukraine is a significant hub for outsourced logistics operations for companies headquartered in the United States. A.N. Webber Inc. works directly with many logistics professionals facing the challenges of this war, and it feels necessary to help the relief efforts and to show its support for the Ukrainian people.

Donating to Samaritan’s Purse gives the employees the opportunity to help not only Ukraine directly, but also the surrounding countries that are providing aid to refugees, injured soldiers and civilians. When searching for the right cause to donate to, the company recognized all of the good that Samartin’s Purse is doing to help those in need.

The Samaritan’s Purse team has built an emergency field hospital on the outskirts of Lviv, fully equipped with two operating rooms, capable of 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day. Their emergency room can handle more than 100 patients per day, and they are making multiple trips back and forth from the U.S. to provide additional supplies.

A.N. Webber Inc., a family company since 1947, is headquartered in Kankakee with additional terminals in Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina.

To donate to Samaritan’s Purse visit samaritanspurse.or