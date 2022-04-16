CSX gets approval to acquire Pan Am Railways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Corp. today Thursday that the Surface Transportation Board approved CSX’s application to acquire Pan Am Railways, Inc.

CSX will move forward with the acquisition with a planned closing date of June 1 at which time CSX will acquire control of Pan Am.

“CSX is pleased that the STB approved the proposed acquisition of Pan Am and has recognized the significant benefits this transaction will bring to shippers and other New England stakeholders,” said CSX president and CEO James M. Foote.

David A. Fink, president of Pan Am Railways said: “This much anticipated decision paves the way for an exciting new chapter for Pan Am customers and our employees as we begin our transition to the CSX team.”

CSX said it will operate Pan Am with a reliable and fuel-efficient fleet, significantly reducing fuel consumption and improving rail’s environmental footprint in the region. It is committed to maintaining existing passenger service that operates on Pan Am. CSX has a history of working cooperatively with Amtrak and other passenger rail partners.

Headquartered in North Billerica, Mass., Pan Am owns and operates a nearly 1,200-mile rail network and has a partial interest in the more than 600-mile Pan Am Southern system. Pan Am’s network across New England has access to multiple ports and large-scale commodity producers.

The transaction will expand CSX’s reach in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts while adding Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.